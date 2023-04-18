Great Success of Italian Artist Cesare Catania at the NFT.NYC Contemporary Art Exhibition

MILAN, ITALY, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian-born project, supported by the American Association of the "National Hugging Day," has now made its way to the US for the NFT.NYC Forum.
On April 14th, 2023, during the NFT.NYC forum, Italian artist Cesare Catania, after being appointed as the unique global ambassador for National Hugging Day 2023, presented his socio-cultural itinerant project in the US for the first time.
The Hug project's presentation and the official announcement of its entry into the Metaverse and the NFT world generated significant interest. On Friday, April 14th, at 2:40 pm, the artistic and socio-cultural project by Italian artist Cesare Catania was introduced to the US for the first time.
The NFT.NYC forum opened on April 12th, and anticipation for Cesare Catania's arrival and his Embrace project was high. The project is one-of-a-kind, with high socio-cultural content, aiming to disseminate art and do good in an ethical manner.
The project originated from a painting created with an oil palette knife on canvas in 2016, titled "The Embrace." The painting is rich in content and meaning.
"The Embrace (B Version)" is the title of this masterpiece, painted in oil on canvas by Cesare Catania in 2016. The artwork, in the strict sense, portrays the embrace between a man and a woman and, in a broader sense, the embrace between two people of different colors. This artwork connects the Italian art of Cesare Catania with the American-origin National Hugging Day.
The tapestry was displayed on October 13, 2016, at the Swiss Institute in Lugano during the International Week of Italian Culture and Language. The event was supported by the Embassies of the Swiss Confederation, the Presidency of the Italian Republic, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Italian Consulate. In 2019, the tapestry was exhibited at the Museum of the Royal Palace of Monza (Italy).
The painting inspired the artist to create a dream and vision around it: The Embrace Project.
Appointed as the sole Ambassador Worldwide of the International Hugging Day for 2023 (represented by the American association of the "National Hugging Day," founded by American reverend Kevin Zaborney in 1986), Cesare Catania arrived in New York with an itinerant and international socio-cultural project against discrimination and injustice. The project aims to do good ethically.
Institutions have shown interest in the project, which has garnered support from hospitals and embassies. The project's latest exhibition, titled "The Embrace: When Art Envelops Words," is on display in Piacenza, not far from Milan (Italy). It is sponsored by the Secretariat of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates visit website, in collaboration with Bipa (Italian Biennial of Poetry among the Arts).
Described by Forbes as one of the most influential digital artists, Cesare Catania will present not only his Embrace project but also his first NFT linked to the painting and the project itself as a world preview during the NFT.NYC forum from April 12th to 14th. All of this will be included in the speech titled: "NFT Art: New Avenues for Creativity."
Explore NFT.NYC speakers in the art category
The Embrace Project and National Hugging Day
Cesare Catania's Embrace exhibitions represent "The Embrace Project," a dual artistic and socio-cultural endeavor. The project's undeniable social impact aims to promote inclusiveness and sharing, targeting people worldwide through a universal language, Art. It invites everyone to step out of their individuality and open up to others in a real and symbolic embrace.
The project was inspired by the artist's desire to emphasize the urgency and importance of bringing people together, considering the social detachment imposed in recent years by factors beyond individuals' control.
The traveling exhibition includes several stops and plans to touch Europe, Africa, and the United States. Starting from Milan, Cesare Catania, known for his openness to social issues and his propensity to fight against discrimination, has been nominated by Kevin Zaborney as "the most huggable person" for 2023. Catania will serve as the sole global ambassador to represent the National Hugging Day. Learn more about the National Hugging Day
Cultural Background: The Artist and his Path
Cesare Catania, a painter, sculptor, and digital artist born in 1979, began his career over a decade ago by blending various traditional techniques in his works. From oil on canvas to classical sculpture, Catania incorporates mixed techniques in a provocative fusion of acrylics, oils, fluorescent colors, silicone, and steel.
In his creations, painting, sculpture, and digital art harmoniously interact, giving birth to highly original, hyper realistic pieces that showcase Catania as an experimental artist in continuous evolution. His work is both traditional and contemporary, drawing inspiration from modern art, architecture, cubism, and classical painting masters. Catania also deeply admires digital culture, which has led him towards an eclectic artistic production with widespread acclaim from Italian and international critics.
Catania's creative skills and aesthetic taste enthusiastically embrace technology and innovation. The "Catania Technique," a mixed method involving materials like silicone, acrylic, and mineral pigments, deserves special attention. It gives both the canvas and sculptures a material effect with exceptional visual impact.
Catania is also involved in various philanthropic initiatives, including the "Embrace Project," a traveling artistic and socio-cultural project with a highly inclusive connotation. Inspired by his 2016 painting, "The Embrace (B Version)," the project aims to bring people and places closer together, especially after a pandemic that has significantly impacted interpersonal relationships and disproportionately affected the most vulnerable.
The "Embrace Project" conveys a simple yet powerful and bold message that transcends differences and geographical distances: "Let's Hug Again."
Cesare Catania holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Milan Polytechnic. His technical background is evident in his Metaverse-related works and his art, which is strongly connected to geometry and mathematics. In this context, Catania creates digital works mounted as NFTs that are always inspired by the meanings of his more traditional art, such as "Harlequin in the Land of Giants (B version)," a 2022 short film.
