NGS Sample Preparation Market Growth expected to reach USD 6.63 Billion at a CAGR of 9.3% By 2027 -Emergen Research

Advancements in NGS platforms, lower sequencing costs, and improved reimbursement for NGS-based diagnostic tests are driving market demand.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is projected to reach USD 6.63 billion in 2027. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to other genetic technologies, such as microarray and sanger-seq, are among the main driving forces in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for sample preparation for the next generation. Recent advances in technology, for example, the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), for automation of genome libraries, often allow for next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost in a single day.

Further key findings from the report suggest

For next-generation series, Oncology is calculated as the product with the largest income share on the market

Genetic testing of the GNS will boost the health outcome dramatically, and the mortality rate so that acceptance of this segment is driven.

Due to its numerous benefits across the entire genome market, the targeted sequencing sector dominated revenue shares in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing power.

The segment would increase at a lucrative rate of growth due to substantial price reductions in the sequence of the whole genome.

Market Scope:

One of the most important parts of the report is that it breaks down the NGS Sample Preparation market into many different product categories, applications, end-user industry landscapes, key geographic regions, and top market competitors. The study includes the predictions of independent experts in the field about how much money will be made during the forecast period. It also includes their thoughts on the current market situation, how the market has done in the past, production and consumption rates, the demand and supply ratio, and other topics.

The report's thorough breakdown of the NGS Sample Preparation market by product types, applications, end-user industries, important geographic regions, and top market competitors is one of its most important parts. Experts in the field gave objective assessments of the present market situation, the market's past success, production and consumption rates, demand and supply ratios, and projections of revenue over the forecast period.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic could in no way jeopardize industry growth. Key market players are skeptical about the future of the industry and seek to build ways to aid in this challenging situation. The industry had a major effect on the pandemic, and numerous large plants had to interrupt their production and other activities. The normal lockout in various parts of the country makes for a shortage of capital. Contributing to major deterioration of domestic demand were trade, exports, and imports from abroad in COVID-19.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Agilent Technologies,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,

BGI; Biomatters Ltd.,

Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine

SECONDARY RESEARCH MODEL

Extensive data is obtained and cumulated on a substantial basis during the inception phase of the research process. The data accumulated is consistently filtered through validation from the in-house database, paid sources, annual report of companies, SEC filings, government press release, pricing databases and many more.

Segmental Analysis

The global NGS Sample Preparation market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the NGS Sample Preparation sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kits

Semi-automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Clonal Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

Some key questions for NGS Sample Preparation market analysis include:

What is the current size and growth rate of the NGS Sample Preparation market, and what factors are driving this growth?

What are the major players in the NGS Sample Preparation market, and what are their market shares and competitive strategies?

What are the key trends and technological advancements in NGS Sample Preparation, and how are they impacting the market?

What are the major application areas for NGS Sample Preparation, and what are the specific needs and requirements for each application?

What are the regulatory frameworks and guidelines for NGS Sample Preparation, and how are they impacting the market?

What are the major challenges and opportunities for the NGS Sample Preparation market, and how can they be addressed?

What are the regional trends in the NGS Sample Preparation market, and how do they vary across different geographic regions?

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

