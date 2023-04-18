At a CAGR of 15.9% Regenerative Medicine Market Size to reach USD 37, 268.19 Million in 2030-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid scientific and clinical advancements in the field of regenerative medicine and rising investments toward Research & Development.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our team of analysts meticulously curated the new report, “Global Regenerative Medicine Market,” keeping readers’ comprehension in mind. It also contains a sizable database of industry distribution. Researchers have examined the global market holistically and emphasized the elements that affect the market’s overall expansion.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared regenerative medicines for a number of diseases, such as melanoma, prostate cancer, damaged cartilage, lymphomas, spinal muscular atrophy, and Leber congenital amaurosis, among others. In 2022, the FDA will have cleared more than 15 stem cell therapies. These therapies should be able to treat a wide range of diseases, which should increase the demand for regenerative medicines among patients and help the regenerative medicines market grow.

Regenerative Medicine Market, By Type (Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy), By Application (Oncology and Musculoskeletal Disorder), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, Government & Academic Research Institutes), and By Region Forecast to 2030The global regenerative medicine market size reached USD 9.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.9%

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The gene therapy segment is expected to account for a significantly fast revenue share during the forecast period. Gene therapy is a medical strategy that addresses underlying genetic issue to treat or prevent disease. Instead of utilizing drugs or surgery, gene therapy procedures allow doctors to treat a problem by changing a person’s genetic composition. Growing public awareness of gene therapies for disorders, including Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 1 (SMA1) and relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma, is driving market revenue growth.

Majority of gene treatments have been approved more quickly by using an accelerated regulatory review approach (such as FDA’s breakthrough or advanced therapy designation for regenerative medicine). By combining Phase, I, Phase II, and Phase III processes into Phase I, Phase II/III, and confirmatory Phase III trials after approval, these accelerated routes are changing paradigm of clinical trials (similar to the trend in oncology research).

In addition, businesses can experiment with novel trial designs, such as single-arm studies with novel or substitute outcomes, with regulatory oversight and clearance, due to limited patient population.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Regenerative Medicine market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the spread of the Regenerative Medicine market in key geographies covering

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Key Offerings of the Report:

Detailed overview of market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and growth prospects

Analysis of the key strategic initiatives and competitive landscape including mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, and partnerships, among others

Comprehensive analysis of the industry outlook and analysis of the industrial chain

Market forecast based on global, regional, and country-level market analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

In-depth analysis of the key market players with their product portfolios, financial positions, unique selling points, market share and size, and a comprehensive overview of their business

Leading Companies of the Regenerative Medicine Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Corline Biomedical

AB, COOK BIOTECH, INC.

Bayer BV, Abbott, AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc.

Based on Type, the Regenerative Medicine Market is segmented into:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Tissue Engineering

Cord Blood Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Oncology

Musculoskeletal Disorder

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD)

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Wound Care

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Centers

Government & Academic Research Institutes

