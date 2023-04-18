Evaluating the Growth Prospects of the Global Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market at a CAGR of 6.5% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size – USD 12.53 Billion in 2030, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market will be worth USD 11.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of spinal injuries among the geriatric population. The increasing need for the technological advancements of the existing treatment methods for neurological disorders in order to enhance the efficiency of the treatment methods is expected to drive the growth of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. The launch of the enhanced and technologically advanced product by the major industry players is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Rising prevalence of nerve injuries and neurological disorders and increasing government funding and advancement in medical technology are major factors driving market revenue growth. Nerve repair and regeneration is a neural tissue engineering process used for treatment of a nerve injury, which facilitates regrowth of new neurons, glial cells, myelin, axons, and synapses. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market, By Product (Biomaterials and Neuromodulator devices), By Applications (Stem cell therapy and nerve grafting) By End-Use (Hospitals and clinics and Ambulatory services), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Abbott laboratories, Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., LIVANOVA, PLC., AXOGEN, INC., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, SOTERIX MEDICAL, INC.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The neuromodulator devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to technological advancement in diagnosis of neurological diseases. For instance, on 26 July 2022, Abbott revealed NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, the first remote programming technology of its kind to receive a Health Canada license in Canada. This technology is compatible with the range of neuromodulation technologies offered by Abbott. Patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD), essential tremors, or chronic pain may have more access to the best care through NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic due to their location or inability to travel for treatment.

The stem cell therapy segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 due to rising prevalence of neurological diseases and organ transplants. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), pluripotent stem cells may offer a regenerative source of replacement cells and tissues to treat a variety of illnesses, conditions, and disabilities, including spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases, battens disease, cerebral palsy, stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis as well as other neurodegenerative diseases.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices (Sacral Nerve, Spinal Cord, Vagus Nerve, Gastric Electric, and Deep Brain Stimulation Devices)

Biomaterial

Surgery Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stem Cell Therapy

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics.

PRIMARY RESEARCH MODEL

Post conglomeration of the data obtained through secondary research; a validation process is initiated to verify the numbers or figures. This process is usually performed by having a detailed discussion with the industry experts. Discussions with the subject matter experts were conducted to obtain quantitative and qualitative information and validate our market research findings.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

