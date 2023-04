Exosome-based Revolution: Exploring the Potential of Diagnostic and Therapeutic Applications in the Emerging Exosome.

Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exosomes are tiny structures that are naturally produced by cells in our body. They contain different types of molecules, such as proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids, that can provide valuable information about the health status of the cells that produce them.

In terms of diagnostics, exosomes can be isolated from body fluids such as blood, urine, or cerebrospinal fluid and analyzed to detect diseases or monitor disease progression. By studying the contents of exosomes, doctors and researchers can identify specific biomarkers that indicate the presence of a disease, such as cancer or neurological disorders.

In terms of therapeutics, exosomes can be harnessed as a tool for delivering drugs or therapeutic molecules to specific cells or tissues. Researchers are exploring the use of exosomes as a drug delivery system because they are naturally produced by cells and are able to cross biological barriers, such as the blood-brain barrier. Additionally, exosomes are less likely to be rejected by the immune system compared to other delivery systems, such as viruses or liposomes.

Overall, exosomes have the potential to revolutionize both diagnostics and therapeutics by providing a non-invasive way to detect diseases and delivering targeted treatments.

According to the report, the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic industry was estimated at $224.34 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐จ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ฌ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ž, ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ.

Application-wise, the market can be segmented into cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Exosomes can be used as biomarkers for the early detection and diagnosis of these diseases, as well as for monitoring disease progression and treatment response.

Source-wise, the market can be segmented into natural exosomes and hybrid exosomes. Natural exosomes are isolated directly from biological fluids or tissues, while hybrid exosomes are engineered or modified to contain specific cargo for therapeutic purposes.

Product type-wise, the market can be segmented into reagents, instruments, and services. Reagents include isolation and purification kits, labeling kits, and analysis kits. Instruments include centrifuges, microscopes, and flow cytometers, among others. Services include exosome isolation, characterization, and profiling.

End-user-wise, the market can be segmented into academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and hospitals and diagnostic centers.

These are some of the main segments that are typically used to classify the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:

Rapid spread of Covid-19 heightened the need for molecular diagnosis, thus impacting the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market positively.

This trend is pretty likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, generating nearly two-fifths of the global exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market, due to rise in product launches for exosome therapeutics, surge in the presence of key players, and development of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sector across the province. Asia-Pacific, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 30.3% by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious disorders, growth in health care expenditures, and surge in demand for molecular diagnosis drive the market growth in the region.

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐จ๐ฉ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ฑ๐จ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Techne Corporation

System Biosciences, LLC

NX Prenatal Inc.

NanoSomiX Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd.

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

