Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Share & Size Worth USD 3.92 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advent of robotic surgery aids, 3D Printing technology for craniomaxillofacial surgery.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals. The study offers a clear understanding of the current market scenario owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a comprehensive analysis of the current and future impact of the pandemic on the overall market landscape. The economic landscape and the market environment have observed drastic changes due to the social restrictions and government-enforced lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising preference for craniomaxillofacial trauma, minimally invasive surgery, growing prevalence of facial fractures is anticipated to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgery, leading to increased sales of devices.

Get a sample of the report from @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/46

Increasing incidence of street accidents owing to industrialization and urbanization, coupled with increasing demand for effective reconstructive surgery, is expected to propel industry growth. The proliferation of new techniques such as bio-absorbable cranial fixation surgeries and robotic arm-assisted CMF operation is also anticipated to raise the market demand for craniomaxillofacial products over coming years. 3D craniomaxillofacial implants, virtual plating technology, improved customer service by market players, and the production of thoracic fixing devices at low prices are all anticipated to create potential growth prospects for the industry.

Key Highlights from the Report

In November 2019, the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies DePuy Synthes launched the SYMPHONYTM Occipito-Cervico-Thoracic (OCT) System, thus expanding its portfolio for the surgical treatment segment. The Symphony System aids in streamlining procedures and offer efficiencies to the surgeon and medical professionals treating patients with complex cervical spine disorders, which includes craniomaxillofacial trauma.

The resorbable fixators devices are expected to gain traction owing to the benefits of resorbable fixators such as faster recovery time and no requirement for follow-up operation to replace the fixator.

The Orthognathic and Dental Surgery type application segment accounted for the highest share of 47.6% in the market, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device type product segment is estimated to reach USD 354.7 million by the year 2027.

Increasing health care spending and the geriatric population is some of the other variables that are projected to fuel demand for craniomaxillofacial surgeries over the forecast period. It is also expected that the introduction of technologically developed 3D printing devices used in cranial reconstructive surgeries to expand acceptance would provide this sector with attractive growth opportunities

The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others.

The key players profiled in the report are:

DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer-Biomet, OsteoMed, Integra Lifesciences, Medartis AG, Calavera, Matrix Surgical, and KLS Martin

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/46

Regional Analysis:

According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report further provides insight into the regions dominating the market and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. The report also discusses the growth rate and market size of each major region for the forecast period. It also covers production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, current and emerging trends, import/export, and the presence of key players in each region.

In-depth Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market.

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research have segmented the global craniomaxillofacial devices market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cranial Flap Fixation Device

CMF Distraction Device

Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Device

Thoracic Fixation Device

Bone Graft Substitute Device

MF Plate and Screw Fixation Device

CMF Drilling Systems

Mid Face Implant Systems

Patient-Customized Solutions

3D Printing technology Device

Bioabsorbable Osteofixation Devices

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Metal Based Implants

Titanium

Other Metal Alloys

Bioabsorbable Material

Polylactic acid (PLA)

Co-polymers

Self reinforcing (SR)

Ceramic Based Implants

Polymers/Biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthognathic and Dental Surgery

Distraction Osteogenesis

Others

Plastic Surgery

ENT

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

Browse Detailed Research report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/craniomaxillofacial-devices-market

The comprehensive report addresses the following questions:

Which region is expected to dominate the market over the coming years?

Which application or end-user segment is anticipated to show significant growth over the projected timeline?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth?

What are the macro- and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market?

What are the recent R&D and technological advancements in the Craniomaxillofacial Devices market?

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.