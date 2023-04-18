Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,027 in the last 365 days.

Morocco, Austria Celebrate 240th Anniversary of Peace and Friendship Treaty

Morocco, Austria Celebrate 240th Anniversary of Peace and Friendship Treaty

MOROCCO, April 18 - Morocco and Austria, two great nations with an ancestral history, celebrate on Monday the 240th anniversary of the signing of the peace and friendship treaty and the trade agreement between the two countries.

"On April 17, 1783, Mohamed Ben Abdelmalik, ambassador of Sultan Moulay Mohammed III, successfully negotiated and signed a treaty of peace and friendship and a trade agreement with Austria, which is a great historical event between two great nations," tweeted, on this occasion, Morocco's Ambassador in Vienna, Azzeddine Farhane.

Bilateral relations between Morocco and Austria, which date back to 1783, have received a new impetus with the recent official visits to Morocco by the Austrian Federal Chancellor, Karl Nehammer and the President of the Austrian National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, opening "a promising new perspective for bilateral cooperation," said the diplomat.

Indeed, relations between Rabat and Vienna are experiencing a strong momentum, driven by the desire of both parties to strengthen bilateral cooperation, in harmony with the historical depth of ties that unite them.

MAP: 17 avril 2023

You just read:

Morocco, Austria Celebrate 240th Anniversary of Peace and Friendship Treaty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more