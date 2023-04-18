Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,002 in the last 365 days.

Rabat, Seoul to Strengthen Cooperation in Rail Transport

Rabat, Seoul to Strengthen Cooperation in Rail Transport

MOROCCO, April 18 - Cooperation in the railway field was the focus of talks, Monday in Rabat, between the Minister of Transport and Logistics Mohammed Abdeljalil, and the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea in Morocco, Keeyong Chung.

t the beginning of this meeting, the two parties welcomed the excellent cooperation relations between the two countries, especially in the field of transport and logistics, and expressed the willingness of Rabat and Seoul to work to promote these ties.

During this meeting, the two officials discussed ways to develop bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Korea in the fields of rail industry and high speed.

They also discussed ways to build capacity between the two countries in the field of sustainable transport, as well as investment in related infrastructure.

Abdeljalil told the press that the discussions focused on the railway industry and high-speed lines, adding that Morocco and Korea are particularly interested in protecting the environment in the transport sector.

For his part, Chung, who was accompanied by a large delegation of his country, said that the talks focused on capacity building and promotion of the green economy.

On this occasion, the South Korean diplomat extended an invitation to Abdeljalil to make a working visit to Korea, with a view to developing the means of cooperation in these areas.

 MAP: 17 avril 2023

You just read:

Rabat, Seoul to Strengthen Cooperation in Rail Transport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more