April Round of Social Dialogue Launched under Chairmanship of Head of Government

MOROCCO, April 18 - The April round of social dialogue was launched, Friday in Rabat, under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

The Head of Government started his consultations with the trade unions, by a meeting with the representatives of the Moroccan Labor Union (UMT), led by the secretary general of the UMT, Miloudi Moukhariq, followed by a meeting with the representatives of the General Union of Moroccan Workers (UGTM), led by the secretary general of the UGTM, Enaam Mayara, said a statement by the department of the Head of Government.

According to the same source, other meetings are scheduled in the coming days between the government and its social and economic partners, in consolidation of the achievements made.

The Head of Government noted that the launch of the April round of social dialogue took place in a positive and responsible climate, marked by full respect and exchange of views, stressing the honorable outcome of social dialogue.

He also added, according to the statement, that the holding of these meetings firmly establishes the institutionalization of social dialogue, stating that the parties have agreed to continue the joint action and reflection, within a joint committee, in the presence of the various social partners, to examine all measures to improve the purchasing power of citizens, in preparation for the next finance bill.

The launch of the April round of social dialogue is part of the government's commitment to implement the royal vision on the institutionalization of social dialogue, raised to the status of strategic choice, said the statement.

MAP: 15 avril 2023