C. GILBERT STORMS: A YOUNG ENGINEER’S FRONTIER ADVENTURES

Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer
Join C. Gilbert Storms in uncovering the thrilling adventures of a young mining engineer in Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Embark on a thrilling journey with Raphael Pumpelly, a young mining engineer, as he sets out to explore the wild and untamed mountains of Arizona in 1860. In Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer, author Storms masterfully narrates Pumpelly's incredible journey filled with challenges, discoveries, and encounters with a diverse cast of characters, from miners and ranchers to bandits and raiding Apaches.
As Pumpelly navigates the rugged terrain and overcomes obstacles, he rises to become a renowned geologist, a consultant to foreign governments, and a pioneering researcher in geoarchaeology. His experiences in Arizona have become a valuable source of information for historians of the Grand Canyon State in the years between the Gadsden purchase and the start of the Civil War.
For readers seeking an enthralling read that combines historical facts with thrilling adventures, Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona is an excellent choice that is not to be missed. The book was recently announced as a finalist for a Western Writers of America Spur Award in the Biography category.
C. Gilbert Storms is an experienced author, teacher, and researcher. He has a Ph.D. in English and has worked as a technical writer for eight years, and taught American literature and writing for almost 30 years at Miami University in Ohio. He is also the author of Reconnaissance in Sonora: Charles D. Poston’s 1864 Exploration of Mexico and the Gadsden Purchase and currently resides in Tucson, Arizona.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable story of one man's determination to uncover the secrets of the wild west by grabbing a copy of Raphael Pumpelly's Arizona: The Frontier Adventures of a Young Mining Engineer on Amazon in Kindle or Paperback.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+16473309992 ext.
email us here