With 8.1% CAGR, Rock Sport Protection Products Market Growth to Surpass USD 2.1 billion by 2031 - Allied Market Research

Rock Sport Protection Products Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Rock Sport Protection Products Market," The rock sport protection products market size was valued at $981.80 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. Rock sport protection products are effective gears that reduce the risk of injuries from falling rock and other hazards during mountaineering activities. For instance, helmets are one of the popular rock sport protection products that reduce the risk of head injury during climbing activities. Similarly, camming devices which are spring-loaded devices expand to the grip of rock when placed into a crack or device. Moreover, harnesses are popular among mountaineers. These are waist belts and leg loops that are used by climbers to attach themselves to the climbing ropes.

Advancements in rock sport protection products are driving market growth. Businesses are able to produce products that are safer, more comfortable, and more long-lasting as new materials and technologies are developed. One illustration of this is the production of custom-fit harnesses and other equipment using 3D printing technology. With the aid of this technology, producers can produce goods that precisely meet the requirements and physical characteristics of each climber, offering a higher level of comfort and safety. The creation of advanced impact protection systems for climbing helmets is another illustration. These devices, for instance multi-directional impact protection systems (MIPS), make climbing safer and easier to access by lowering the risk of injuries in the event of a fall or impact. These factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on the rock sport protection products market trends in the coming years.

However, high cost of rock sport protection products makes them inaccessible to some consumers. This can limit the rock sport protection products market growth, as potential customers may be deterred by the high cost. Moreover, the high cost of some rock sport protection products can make them less competitive with lower-cost alternatives. Consumers may opt for less expensive products that do not offer the same level of protection, which can impact the sales of more expensive products.

Companies operating in the rock sport protection products market are growing rapidly owing to rise in expedition and mountain climbing activities. For instance, Black Diamond is a popular company operating in the rock sport protection products industry that offers climbing gears such as quickdraws, ropes, harnesses, carabiners, cams, and nuts. Mammut is Swiss company that excels in offering rock sport protection products such as carabiners, harnesses, and protection devices. These companies dominate the market by offering high-quality and wide range of rock sport protection products to meet the needs of mountaineers and climbers.

Key players have adopted partnership and collaboration as their key developmental strategies to maintain their foothold in the market. By working together with other companies and organizations, manufacturers can expand their reach, develop new products, and leverage each other's expertise. For instance, Petzl, a leading manufacturer of climbing and mountaineering equipment, collaborated with the American Alpine Club, a nonprofit organization that promotes safe climbing practices and preserves climbing areas, to develop a program called the Climbing Conservation Grant, which provides funding for conservation and stewardship projects at climbing areas around the world.

The global rock sport protection products market share is segmented into type, accessories, distribution channel, buyer type, and region.. By type, the market is classified into climbing harness, specialized clothing, climbing carabiners, and others. By accessories, it is classified into belay devices, nuts, hexes, helmets, camming devices, and others. By distribution channel, it is classified into online and offline. By buyer type, it is classified into individual and institutional. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the rock sport protection products market report include SINGING ROCK s.r.o., Kailas Sports Products Co., Ltd., Mammut Sports Group AG, Petzl Distribution, Ober Alp SPA, Mad Rock Climbing, Great Trango Holdings, Inc., Metolius Climbing, Anta Sports Products Limited, and EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of rock sport protection products market analysis by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market, including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, rock sport protection products market demand, and top players working toward the growth of the market. The report further sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Key Findings of the Study

Depending on type, the climbing harness subsegment emerged as the global leader in 2021, however, the climbing carabiners subsegment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

By accessories, the belay devices subsegment dominated the market in 2021 and is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the upcoming years

Depending on distribution channel, the online subsegment led the market in 2021; however, the offline subsegment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

As per buyer type, the institutional subsegment acquired the top position in 2021 and is expected to exhibit at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America was the major shareholder in 2021 and is projected to maintain this trend during the forecast period

