Top NYC Cosmetic Dentist, Mojgan Fajiram, DDS, Announces Sharp Rise in Patients Seeking Porcelain Veneers

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder and medical director of the Upper East Side, Manhattan based Sutton Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Mojgan Fajiram, announced today that the specialty cosmetic dental practice has noticed a significant increase in patients seeking virtual and in-person consultations for porcelain veneers. Porcelain veneers are considered the gold standard for cosmetic dentistry and widely popular among celebrities and New Yorkers alike.

"Many individuals experienced prolonged isolation within the past three years, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As society continues its return to normalcy, our NYC practice has noticed a sharp uptick in patients seeking porcelain veneers. As one of Manhattan's top porcelain veneers providers, we are proud to serve the greater New York metro area with top level cosmetic dentistry services," said Dr. Fajiram.

Porcelain veneers continue to rise in popularity and may be linked to the "Zoom Boom" that came about during the epidemic. Individuals spent significant portions of their time video conferencing with co-workers / employees as a result of mass isolation and an inability to meet face-to-face at the office. Patients seeking porcelain veneers are searching for that perfect post-pandemic smile.

According to the National Institute of Health, "while different smile-enhancing treatments have always been an area of interest to the public… the COVID-19 pandemic has not only deepened this interest, but has also played a key role in influencing patients to choose orthodontics over more invasive approaches".

Dr. Fajiram is considered one of the true market leaders in creating celebrity smiles in Manhattan, New York. Some of her clientele include Shania Twain, Idris Elba, Sunny Anderson, Andrea Martin, and Nicki Minaj. The cosmetic dentists at Sutton Advanced Cosmetic Dentistry aim to provide patients with improved smile aesthetics, whilst preserving the natural tooth structure.

