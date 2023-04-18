Submit Release
Holiday Inn Kandooma Joins Visit Maldives at ATM To Promote One Island, One Resort Experience

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is set to showcase the private island known as Kandooma Fushi, its diverse experiences and its array of accommodation options on the Visit Maldives stand (No. AS6110) at the  Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 from May 1 to 4 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.  

The Maldives is a favourite for beach holidays with year-round tropical weather.  Beautiful beaches dotted with swaying coconut palms contrast with the turquoise ocean and spectacular sunsets to lure in travellers from around the globe.  

Visitors to the Visit Maldives ATM stand will have the opportunity to meet with  Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, General Manager, Mark Eletr and new  Director of Sales & Marketing, Mike Tan Yan, to learn more about the four-star all-villa resort and to explore collaborations.  

“We have a lot going on at Kandooma from introducing our new 3-bedroom pool villa to the market and extensive sustainability activities to a more aggressive approach on the MICE segment and our all-inclusive stays,” said Mark.  

“I think ATM is a valuable platform to showcase our product offering and reconnect  with the travel trade and media partners.”  

“We are seeing an uplift in visitors from the UAE and the Middle East as a whole,  and this is a market which we intend to nurture and grow. With great connectivity from the airlines, relatively short flights and an appetite for what we offer it makes sense,” he added.  Located in the South Male atoll just 40 mins from the airport by boat, Holiday Inn  Resort Kandooma Maldives is a beautiful island paradise. White sandy beaches,  swaying coconut palms and turquoise waters form the backdrop for a wide variety of leisure pursuits and some of the best diving in the Maldives. Guests can choose from  Garden and Beach Villas, two-storey Beach Houses and the popular Overwater Villas. Families are well catered for with the Kandoo Kids’ Club and a  full activities programme. Six food and beverage outlets ensure healthy appetites are satisfied and the flavours of the Maldives are explored. For those guests who desire the ultimate in relaxation, sun loungers and hammocks are located around the island and the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala offers the ultimate tranquillity and escape for body and mind. Visit www.maldives.holidayinnresorts.com  

