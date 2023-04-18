Luxx Air Pro™ 2: A Beauty Game-Changer Featured in Vogue Beauty Spotlight at 10th Anniversary Event

Beauty meets innovation as Luxx takes center stage at Vogue's 10th-anniversary celebration! Our Luxx Team, CEO, and KOL influencer to showcase the revolutionary hair styling tool changing the game.
The Luxx Store expressed enthusiasm for the Luxx Air Pro™ 2's prominent display at Vogue Thailand's 10th-anniversary event.
Renowned Celebrity Hair Stylist Alexandul shares his expert tricks and tips on how to use the Luxx Air Pro Air Wrap, alongside KOL influencer Ms.Sareeda
Revolutionary Luxx Air Pro™ 2 Hair Styler Tool Steals the Show in Vogue Beauty's Spotlight at 10th Anniversary Event, Setting New Standard for Beauty Innovation
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “When women uplift and encourage one another, the possibilities are endless. It's a powerful and heartwarming experience that can inspire greatness and bring about positive change for the betterment of humanity.” Alice Paton – Luxx Global Marketing Director “Women are unbreakable, and when we stand together, we can achieve incredible things that surpass all expectations.”
More than just a Hair Styling Tool, Luxx Air Pro™ 2 is a game-changer for all types of hair routines and provides a powerful blowout look without damaging hair.
Luxx believes in making luxury accessible, and affordable alternatives to high-end salons. Suitable for all lengths and hair types. Likewise, Luxx Air Pro™ 2 empowers femininity and enhances confidence.
They were thrilled to reveal the secret behind their success and offer their valued customers a closer look at the product's innovative features. This was done under the Glow In Your Own Way campaign.
In addition to empowering women through Luxx's products, the Luxx Store is committed to supporting the women's community. Their participation in Vogue Thailand's 10th-anniversary event is a testament to this dedication, and an honor to be a part of such a memorable celebration.
The Luxx Store shared exciting news about participating in Vogue Thailand's 10th-anniversary celebration, by designing an exclusive booth for Vogue Thailand's 10th anniversary. Inspired by their best-selling product, the Luxx Air Pro™ 2,
Luxx's booth attracted the hottest influencers and celebrities in attendance. Consequently, this enhances the brand's credibility among audiences throughout Southeast Asia.
This accomplishment highlights Luxx's dedication to innovation and excellence in the beauty industry, cementing its position as a top regional brand.
At the event, the influencers posed the exciting challenge of experimenting with Luxx's Air Pro™ 2 Hair Styling Tool. They tried a variety of hairstyles that could be achieved in 10 minutes or less and unanimously expressed their satisfaction and admiration for the product.
The Glow in Your Own Way campaign's message is clear: no matter the length, color, thickness, or texture of hair, it is worth celebrating and exploring through this inclusive and empowering approach.
At Luxx, we believe nothing is small about making people feel real, seen, heard, and beautiful.
Luxx is excited to unveil its latest campaign, "Glow in Your Own Way," to celebrate Vogue Thailand's 10th-anniversary event. The campaign features a video on Luxx's Instagram and Tiktok channels, showcasing the versatility and hair-healthy benefits of the Luxx Air Pro™ 2.
The video will include an interview with Alexandul, a celebrity hairstylist. In the interview, Alexandul will share their expertise on how the Luxx Air Pro™ 2 Hair Styling Tool can create different styles for any occasion. The best part is all while keeping hair damage-free.
"I'm excited to share my trick on Hair and create the Hair Style by Luxx Air Pro™ 2," says celebrity hairstylist Alexandul. "With the Luxx Air Pro™ 2 attachments, I can use the Hair Dryer and The Hair Styer simultaneously. And the design of Luxx Air Pro™ 2 is Modern and Luxury."
The Ultimate Hair Styling Solution for a Gorgeous You!
The Luxx Air Pro™ 2 revolutionizes hair styling. With a simple twist, Easy switch from a powerful hair dryer to a versatile multi-styling tool. The Luxx Air Pro 2's unique blend of power and performance allows consumers to dry, curl, volumize, or smooth their hair simultaneously, without risking heat damage.
Whether you're getting ready for a night out with friends or a special date night, the Luxx Air Pro™ 2 is the perfect solution for a quick and effortless hairstyling routine.
Last April 1st, 2022, the highly anticipated Luxx Air Pro™ was released. The response was overwhelming, with 1,000 Air Pro™ dryers selling out within an hour of its release.
Luxx Air Pro™'s success can be attributed to numerous online users who tried it and raved about its user-friendly and versatile features. Their videos became viral, with one video accumulating over 5,000,000 views in just two days.
About Luxx
Luxx is more than just a beauty brand. We're a symbol of empowerment for women worldwide. As a woman-owned and operated business, Luxx strives to inspire women to feel confident, strong, and beautiful in every aspect of their lives.
This mission aims to provide effortless, accessible, and luxuriant beauty solutions for all women. Consequently, we are committed to developing and offering products that meet their needs and desires.
Moreover, Luxx strives to enhance women's lives globally. To this end, we donate 3% of every purchase to support the UN Women's Organization, which advocates for women's empowerment and gender equality worldwide.
To discover more about Luxx's dedication to delivering accessible, top-notch beauty products, please visit www.luxxstore.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
About Luxx Air Pro 2
Luxx Air Pro™ 2 Hair Styling Tool is an advanced hair dryer that delivers efficient and effective hair styling with minimal effort. This high-performance tool's advanced technology generates powerful airflow while minimizing frizz and heat damage.
The Luxx Air Pro™ 2 features variable speed and heat settings, including a cool shot button. Consequently, this provides versatile styling options tailored to individual preferences and hair types. In addition to these features, the Luxx Air Pro™ 2 comes with two curling barrels, a round volumizing brush, and a smoothing brush.
These brushes feature advanced negative ion technology. These attachments provide users with additional styling options to achieve different looks and hairstyles while minimizing damage to their hair.
