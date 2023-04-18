Urban Air Mobility Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for alternative modes of transportation in urban mobility is one of the key factors for driving market revenue growth

Urban Air Mobility Market Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.8%, Market Trends – Increasing need for an efficient mode of logistics and last-mile delivery” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The urban air mobility market size reached USD 3.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.8 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for alternative modes of transportation in urban mobility is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth. With increasing population residing in cities, transportation networks must be properly managed to allow for a mass movement. As a result, cities all over the world are exploring alternative forms of transportation to address traffic congestion challenges. It is expected that use of autonomous drones for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) would provide benefits such as lower pollution levels, faster travel times, and less load on current transportation infrastructure.

However, adoption is limited owing to political, economic, social, technological, and legal issues and these factors are expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Fundamental hurdles that governments of every country face while adopting urban air transportation must overcome political, economic, social, technological, and legal concerns. Urban air mobility operations should be financially adjusted to accommodate increased operations while spending least amount of fixed resources. Significant investments must be made by research institutes, industry, universities, and governments.

The latest industry intelligence report on the Urban Air Mobility Market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Urban Air Mobility Market for the forecast period, 2022 – 2030 . Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report :

Intercity segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period due to significant wide variety of platforms required for intercity travel and expense of platforms being significantly greater than cost of intracity platforms

Hybrid segment revenue is expected to expand rapidly in terms of revenue during the forecast period. To transport passengers, platform should be more stable to secure safety of passengers on board, especially for remotely piloted or completely autonomous aircraft.

North America is expected to register a considerably rapid growth rate in global unmanned aerial vehicle market over the forecast period, owing to adopting innovative kind of conveyance. Several U.S. based start-ups are collaborating to develop and implement innovative technologies on a local level. A road map for bringing UAM into commercial use over next five-six years is also being developed.

Emergen Research has segmented urban air mobility market based on component, operation, range, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Platform

Air Taxis

Air Shuttles

Air Metros

Air Ambulance

Personal Aerial Vehicle

Cargo Aerial Vehicle

Last-Mile Delivery

Infrastructure

Charging Station

Traffic Management

Vertiports

Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Piloted

Hybrid

Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Intercity

Intracity

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

