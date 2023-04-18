Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Trends – Growing Demand for Cold Supply Chain

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of e-commerce sector and increasing demand for fast & efficient delivery to customers are significantly driving global logistics & supply chain industry

Logistics & Supply Chain Industry Size – USD 8,796.17 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trends – Growing demand for cold supply chain” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Logistics & Supply Chain Industry size is expected to reach USD 13,705.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global logistics & supply chain industry revenue growth can be attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector. E-commerce (accounting for an exponentially large and growing share of the retail sector, both in terms of revenue and volume) has brought about a considerable change in buying behavior of consumers and their expectations, with consumers expecting swift and free delivery of goods at competitive pricing. Rapid growth of e-commerce is influencing the logistics & supply chain industry to a substantial extent due to the rising need to manage increased order volumes and cater to customer shipping expectations, as well as to align to business model with evolving customer preferences.

COVID-19 pandemic has created an increased demand for cold chain logistics for supply of vaccines for the disease, thereby fueling market revenue growth. Also, rise in online sales of grocery pro in the US and surge in refrigerated warehouses is driving demand for cold chain logistics services.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

DB Schenker

FedEx Corporation

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

AP Moller Maersk

Deutsche Post AG

Geodis

United Parcel Service of America Inc.

CH Robinson Worldwide Inc.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc.

BDP International.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2021, Etihad Rail of United Arab Emirates and Transport, which is a company providing digital freight services, announced the signing of a partnership contract to streamline logistics sector service provision. The partnership is intended for integrated logistics services joint development via digital solutions, comprising booking, tracking, and multi-modal connectivity.

Roadways transportation mode requires a lower investment of capital than other transportation modes. The primary benefit of this transportation mode is that it can provide delivery services from warehouse-to warehouse, source to destination, and door-to-door, leading to a reduction of loading and unloading expenses, cartage expense, and various other related inland transport costs. Also, road transportation mode is very adaptable and flexible to reach most remotely located areas.

Logistics & supply chain industry via cold chain logistics service aids in extending perishable food products shelf-life by controlling factors that cause spoilage of food. Rising demand for fruits and vegetables, and meat and seafood across the globe due to advancements in packaging materials, which is further propelling growth of the logistics & supply chain industry market.

Logistics & supply chain industry market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to steady growth of the e-commerce sector, and evolvement of third-party and fourth-party logistics service providers. In addition, increasing initiatives by governments in developing countries to improve infrastructure, presence of a large consumer base, and rising disposable income among consumers are spurring market growth in the region.

Research Report on the Logistics & Supply Chain Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Logistics & Supply Chain market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Logistics & Supply Chain market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Logistics & Supply Chain market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Logistics & Supply Chain market and its key segments?

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Logistics & Supply Chain market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics & supply chain industry market on the basis of transportation mode, application, industry vertical, and region:

Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transportation

Warehousing

Sourcing & Procurement

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Aerospace

BFSI

Government & Public Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Food & Beverages

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

