Jewish Businessman Dr. Raphael Nagel supports Education for Afghan Youth, particularly Women

Dr. Raphael Nagel at Mohammed Bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity

Dr. Raphael Nagel's actions are a testament to the power of philanthropy to make a positive difference in the world.

Education is a fundamental key driver for individual and societal development. It empowers individuals and enhances their opportunities” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Raphael Nagel, the founder, and chairman of The Abrahamic Business Circle is a Jewish businessman who has made it his mission to support the education of Afghan youth, particularly women. This may seem like a surprising choice of philanthropy for a Jewish individual, but Dr. Raphael Nagel's actions are rooted in his strong belief in the importance of education and human rights.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is an organization that focuses on building bridges between different communities and faiths through business and philanthropy. The organization operates in countries around the world, including Afghanistan, where it has been supporting education initiatives for the past few years.

Dr. Raphael Nagel's decision to support education in Afghanistan, particularly for women, stems from his belief that education is the key to empowering individuals and promoting peace and stability in society. He recognizes the challenges that Afghan women face in accessing education and believes that investing in their education is essential to building a brighter future for Afghanistan.

Under the Taliban regime, education for girls was banned, and women were forbidden from leaving their homes without a male relative. Although the situation has improved in recent years, many girls still face significant barriers to accessing education. According to the United Nations, only 37% of Afghan girls attend secondary school, compared to 66% of boys.

Dr. Raphael Nagel believes that education is essential for women's empowerment and is therefore crucial for building a more inclusive and prosperous society. He has been supporting various initiatives in Afghanistan that focus on providing education to girls, including building schools and providing scholarships.

One such initiative is the Afghanistan Dream Project, which is supported by The Abrahamic Business Circle. The project aims to provide education and mentorship to young Afghan women, giving them the skills and knowledge, they need to pursue their dreams and build successful careers. The program includes leadership training, mentorship, and access to resources such as computers and the Internet.

Dr. Raphael Nagel's support for education in Afghanistan is not just about promoting women's rights; it is also about building a more stable and peaceful society. Education is key to promoting economic development and reducing poverty, which, in turn, can help to reduce conflict and extremism.

Dr. Raphael Nagel's actions are a testament to the power of philanthropy to make a positive difference in the world. By supporting education in Afghanistan, he is not only helping individual girls but also contributing to a more peaceful and prosperous future for the country. His actions also demonstrate that regardless of one's faith or background, we all have a responsibility to support human rights and promote social justice.

