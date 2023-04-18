Interactive Kiosk Market : Booms on the Back of Self-Service Kiosk Demand

Emergen Research Logo

Interactive Kiosk Market Trends – Fast adoption of cloud computing services in contactless payment solutions and Near Field Communication (NFC) devices

Strong focus of retailers to provide enhanced shopping experience for customers increase sales and achieve quick return on investment is a major factor driving interactive kiosk market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interactive kiosk market size was USD 26.92 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smart cities and smart infrastructure is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Smart cities aim to improve municipal management and optimize resource utilization with the aid of integrated urban communication and information technologies. These cities are concentrating on building infrastructure to become smarter. One notable aspect of smart cities, which are becoming more prevalent in metropolitan areas, is an interactive kiosk. These kiosks are employed for online shopping, weather details, sharing community information, and interactive advertisement. Visitors and locals can interact with their surroundings in a smooth, digital environment owing to smart city kiosks. Interactive kiosks in smart cities are utilized for a number of purposes such as directions, transportation details, and sharing local area information.

The interactive kiosk market is influenced by several key factors.

The interactive kiosk market is impacted by various factors, with one of the primary factors being the rising demand for self-service kiosks in multiple sectors such as healthcare, retail, banking, and hospitality. The ease and efficiency of self-service kiosks have led to their widespread acceptance, thus propelling the growth of the interactive kiosk market.

Another key factor is the integration of advanced technologies such as touchless interfaces, artificial intelligence, and machine learning into interactive kiosks. This integration has enabled interactive kiosks to provide more personalized and user-friendly experiences, increasing their appeal to both consumers and businesses.

The availability of cloud-based kiosk management systems is also a significant factor driving the growth of the interactive kiosk market. These systems enable remote management and monitoring of kiosks, simplifying the management of kiosk networks and improving overall efficiency.

NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Glory Global Solutions (International) Limited, KIOSK Information Systems, Olea Kiosks Inc., Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Source Technologies, Embross, Meridian Kiosks, and Lilitab, LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global interactive kiosk market based on offering, type, location, panel size, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hardware

Software & Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bank Kiosks

Self-services Kiosks

Information Kiosks

Ticketing Kiosks

Photo Kiosks

Patient Interactive Kiosk

Check-in Kiosk

Employment Kiosk

Casino Kiosk

Vending Kiosks

Food & Beverage Vending Kiosk

Others

Regional Overview:

The global Interactive Kiosk Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Interactive Kiosk Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

