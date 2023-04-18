Insights on the Energy-Efficient Windows Market to 2030 - Rapid Urbanization & Industrialization Presents Opportunities
Energy-efficient windows are designed to minimize heat loss, reduce energy consumption, and lower utility bills by using special glass coatings.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Insights from future market research:
The market size for energy-efficient windows was estimated at USD 10.60 billion in 2021. From USD 11.46 billion in 2022 to USD 21.38 billion in 2030, the market for energy-efficient windows is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10%. (2023 - 2030). The primary reason propelling the growth of the Energy-efficient Windows Market is an increase in construction around the globe, together with the acceptance of green buildings and a rise in demand for energy-efficient building infrastructure.
The market's demand is being fueled by the rising popularity of energy-efficient windows, which are economical and environmentally friendly. Green buildings are increasingly in demand in the commercial construction sector of developing nations. Energy-efficient window adoption, which reduces energy use and air conditioning expenses, is a key factor in the industry's growth. Additionally, the market for energy-efficient "window markets" has improved and will continue to expand due to the rising adoption of strategies by large firms.
According to the National Fenesitration Rating Council (NFRC) of the United States, which certifies every energy-efficient window product based on SHGC and U-facto, the International Energy Agency's strict energy-saving standards have raised the demand for such windows even internationally. Furthermore, energy-efficient windows are available with low emissivity (Low-E) coatings, double and triple glazing, and argon and krypton gas filling between the panels. Another reason boosting the growth of the Energy-Effcient Windows market revenue is the potential 15% yearly cost savings that customers who install energy-efficient windows may experience. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are the regions into which the study divides the market.
The market for energy-efficient windows in North America reached USD 380 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% from 2016 to 2021. This is linked to the region's aging population as well as rising industrialization, particularly in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Australia, South Korea, and Brazil are among the significant nations that were researched.
While industrialized nations like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are seeing rapid development in their need for energy-efficient glass goods, Europe holds the second-largest market share for energy-efficient windows.
Due to the surge in residential building energy efficiency, Europe is predicted to "see a large amount of development in the energy efficient glass industry."
Also, it is projected that in the next years, the market for energy-efficient glass in the area would expand due to the tight regulatory compliance for energy conservation and the rising disposable income. Additionally, the UK market for energy-efficient windows was expanding at the fastest rate in the European region, while the German market for such windows held the largest market share. From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific Energy-efficient Windows Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.78%. The fast expansion of the medical tourism business, rising healthcare expenses, and rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease are all contributing factors to this.
Also, the Indian market for energy-efficient windows was expanding at the quickest rate in the Asia-Pacific region, while China's market for such windows had the biggest market share.
For instance, it is anticipated that India's market for energy-efficient windows would expand quite quickly. Energy-efficient windows are becoming more popular in India thanks to the building sector's revival as well as a growing awareness of carbon emissions and energy saving. Although countries like India, Australia, Indonesia, and Thailand are anticipated to offer new opportunities for construction and renovation, China is predicted to overtake them as the region's market leader. The largest single market in the world for the "building industry" is China. The two most populous nations in the area, China and India, are expected to increase demand for new construction initiatives.
Asia-Pacific is thus expected to see the fastest growth throughout the projected period of 2022–2030.
Market segment insights for energy-efficient windows
The segmentation of energy-efficient windows is dependent on the glazing type, including triple low-E and double-glazed. Due to a growth in development throughout the world and the adoption of green buildings, the Double-Glazed category had the largest share of the Energy-Efficient Window market revenue in 2021. A double-glazed market segment is anticipated to expand quickly over the course of the forecast period due to increased demand from both the residential and commercial sectors. Both newly constructed structures and restored ones employ these windows. The market for double-glazed windows in the energy-efficient window sector is growing as a result of double-glazed windows' considerable reductions in heat loss and promotion of energy savings.
Insights on Energy-Efficient Windows Components:
The market information for energy-efficient windows has been divided into glass, frames, and hardware. In 2021, the glass industry had the largest revenue share in the market for energy-efficient windows. The type of glass you choose for most windows is by far the most crucial decision in terms of energy efficiency. Based on a variety of window design variables, such as climate, window orientation, and building design, users may also choose to select different types of skylights for various windows throughout the residence. with a tonne more. So, adding components to frames, hardware, and glass for energy-efficient windows has a favorable effect on the market expansion.
The market for energy-efficient glass is also anticipated to develop as a result of the rising demand for glass and the growing usage of hard coatings as a solution. Also, the market for energy-efficient glass is anticipated to grow as a result of the rise in demand for it. On the other hand, the market for energy-efficient glass is anticipated to have slow growth over the course of the forecast period due to a shortage of availability to raw materials, the promotion of recycling, and responsible chemical management. Windows Program Energy-Efficient Insights The energy-efficient windows market has been divided into residential, commercial, and industrial sectors based on application. The energy-efficient glass market is anticipated to have phenomenal growth in Europe as a result of the enhanced energy efficiency of residential building.
Also, as economies expand, green buildings are becoming more and more common in the commercial construction sector. Energy-efficient window adoption, which reduces energy use and air conditioning expenses, is a key factor in the market's expansion and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.10% over the projected period. The industrial sector is the third-fastest-growing sector in the market for energy-efficient windows. With energy saving in mind, the industrial sector was created. Energy-efficient windows look like a great choice because industrial sector buildings are also intended to break even over time.
Key Players:
Major Suppliers: Saint Gobain S.A. (France), Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Masco Corporation (U.S.), Builders First Source Inc. (U.S.), Jeld-Wen Holding Inc. (U.S.), YKK AP Inc. (Japan), Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Deceuninck NV (Belgium).
