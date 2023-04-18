Mastering Control: How Anti-Lock Braking Systems Improve Vehicle Performance

Anti-lock Braking System

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Anti-Lock Braking System Market by Sub-system Type and Vehicle Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026," the anti-lock braking system market size was valued at $37.69 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $80.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Anti-lock braking system is a safety braking system used in vehicles to prevent it from skidding and prevents the wheel from locking up during braking; thereby, maintaining tractive contact with the surface of the road. It allows wheels of a vehicle to maintain dynamic contact with the road surface, which is proportional to the braking inputs given by the driver. It improves vehicle control and reduces stopping distance on both dry and slippery surfaces. Automobile companies have equipped their vehicles with anti-lock braking system, traction control system (TCS), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), and electronic stability control (ESC) to offer advanced safety features and improve stability control and safety on difficult terrains.

COVID-19 Scenario:

Major anti-lock braking system system manufacturers across the globe have paused their production activities due to disrupted supply chain and unavailability of skilled labor amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Frequent lockdown extension amid spread of Covid-19 across various nations such as India, U.S., China, UK, and Italy has negatively affected the production and sale of passenger cars and two wheelers, due to which, the demand for anti-lock braking system is anticipated to decline.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger car sales fell by 59.0% to 55,497 units during the month of June, 2020 as compared to June, 2019. Due to this, the demand for anti-lock braking system has been declined.

Anti-lock braking system is used in vehicles to prevent the vehicle to skid over the surface in case the brakes are applied immediately to prevent the vehicle from a collision. For instance, a vehicle is being driven at its maximum speed and suddenly the brake is to be applied, then with the presence of ABS the vehicle will not skid over the surface thereby preventing it from meeting any collision. Installation of ABS in the vehicles is recommended by all the manufacturers with the government taking initiatives to mandatorily installing ABS in the vehicles.

The global anti-lock braking system market is segmented on the basis of sub-system and vehicle type. Based on sub-system, the market is divided into sensors, electric control unit, and hydraulic units. By vehicle type, it is categorized into two-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Through this segmentation, various applications of these systems and their use in the ABS system are determined along with their application in different vehicle types. Based on region, the ABS market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The regional analysis gives the idea about the leading region in the ABS market.

The global anti-lock braking system (ABS) market is driven by a growth in demand for safety features, technological advancement, and stringent global safety protocols for vehicle safety. However, high installation and maintenance cost is the key factor that restrain the growth of the global anti-lock braking system market. However, development of advanced braking systems for two-wheelers and expansion in untapped markets is anticipated to provide growth opportunities to the anti-lock braking system market players.

The key players analyzed in this report are ADVICS Co. Ltd, Autoliv, Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Hyundai Mobis, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO, ZF TRW, and others.

Key Finding of The Anti-lock Braking System Market:

Based on subsystem, the sensors segments is expected to exhibit the remarkable anti-lock braking system industry growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the two-wheeler segment is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Based on subsystem, electronic control unit (ECU) is anticipated to garner the highest contribution in terms of revenue.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest anti-lock braking system market revenue in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

