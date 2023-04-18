Cannabis Market Size, Revenue Share, Major Players, Growth Worth USD 48.29 Billion By 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growing legalization of cannabis across the globe and the demand for medical marijuana in managing various neurological and mental disorders are projected

Cannabis Market Size – USD 8.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%, Market Trends – Infusion of cannabis in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabis Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The market is being predominantly driven by the growing usage of cannabis for many medicinal and recreational usage and increasing legalization in many countries with proliferating portfolio of end-use products. Rising proven studies suggests supporting the medicinal properties to treat many medical conditions including chronic pain, glaucoma, and poor appetite, nausea, migraines, seizures, and anxiety, among many others have been helping grow its usage amongst the end-users.

The cannabis market has grown rapidly in recent years, fueled by the legalization of medical and recreational cannabis in several countries and states. The market is expected to continue to grow as more countries and states legalize cannabis and the demand for cannabis-based products increases.

Emergen Research has recently published a detailed report on the global Cannabis market formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. The Cannabis Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Cannabis market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Cannabis market.

Key companies operating in the Cannabis market include:

Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen

The Global Cannabis Report is a panoramic study of the overall Cannabis market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Cannabis market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Cannabis market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Cannabis industry.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report :@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/98

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on Compound, THC dominates the industry share attributed to the fact that these compound contains the psychoactive substance in marijuana products and is responsible for the head high feeling. Even though high THC content is better known for its mind-altering euphoria, it has significant medical benefits and is considered useful in relieving nausea, appetite loss, and insomnia.

Geographically, North America, especially the United States and Canada, dominates the market. The recent legalization of marijuana taken place in the North America segment for medical purposes has been a significant driver of marijuana market growth. Other major sections include Europe (Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Spain), Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Improving lungs capacity, fighting cancer, helping in weight reduction, treating as an antidepressant, and alleviating anxiety, among others are some of the benefits that can be incubated from cannabis, and have been crucial supporting factors for the market growth.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Cannabis market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Cannabis Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Flower

Concentrates

Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Pain Management

Neurological Health Management

Mental Health Management

Others

Recreational

Others

Browse the Complete Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-market

The report also studies the key companies of the Cannabis market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are:

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Cannabis Market added Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Cannabis market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Cannabis market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

What is the current size of the cannabis market and how is it expected to grow in the coming years?

What are the regulatory and legal challenges facing the cannabis industry, and how are companies addressing these challenges?

What are the most popular cannabis-based products and how are they consumed?

How are companies in the cannabis market differentiating themselves and competing with each other?

What are the potential health benefits and risks associated with cannabis use, and how are companies addressing these issues in their products?

What is the impact of legalization on the cannabis market, and how is this trend expected to evolve globally?

What is the role of technology in the cannabis industry, and how are companies leveraging technology to improve their products and operations?

What are the potential risks and opportunities for investors in the cannabis market, and how can they navigate this complex and evolving industry?

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/98

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available as per the client’s requirements. Please connect with us to know more about the report, and our team will ensure you get the report tailored according to your needs.

Explore Related Reports From Emergen Research:

antimicrobial susceptibility testing/ antibiotic sensitivity testing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market

slam technology market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/slam-technology-market

wound care market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wound-care-market



wood preservatives market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wood-preservatives-market



food tech market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-tech-market



virtual power plant market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-power-plant-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Report: food tech market |Water Based Adhesives Market

Trending Title: Wearable Technology Market |Virtual power plant Market