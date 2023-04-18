Trade surveillance systems Market Projected to Hit USD 5.8 Billion at a 13.60% CAGR by 2030 - Report by (MRFR)

IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Trade surveillance systems Market Projected to Hit USD 5.8 Billion at a 13.60% CAGR by 2030

Trade Surveillance Systems Market Research Report: Information by Component (Solution (Surveillance, Risk & Compliance, Analytics & Reporting, Case Management)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Trade surveillance systems Market Overview:

The "Trade surveillance systems market" is driven by a rapidly evolving Activities in Financial Institutions with a healthy CAGR of ~13.60% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Trade surveillance systems are tools designed to monitor the activities of firms and their employees in order to detect illegal or unethical trading practices. These systems are used by financial institutions, regulatory agencies, and other market participants to ensure compliance with regulations and maintain market integrity. Trade surveillance systems capture trade data and then analyze it to identify potential market abuse or manipulation.

They may use a variety of technologies and techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, to flag suspicious activity and alert compliance officers or regulators. Trade surveillance systems have become increasingly important in recent years as financial markets have become more complex and global, and regulators have become more aggressive in enforcing market integrity rules.

Market Research Future Insights

Trade surveillance systems refer to software and tools that help financial institutions monitor and detect potential violations of regulatory requirements and market abuse. These systems use various techniques, such as pattern recognition, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, to analyze trading activities and identify any suspicious behavior.

The global trade surveillance systems market was valued at USD 735.1 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% from 2021 to 2028. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market, as it has led to increased market volatility and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Market Segmentation

The Global Trade surveillance systems market has been segmented into based on component, deployment mode and organization size.
Based on Component: Solutions and Services
Based on Deployment Mode: On-premises and Cloud
Based on Organization Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium enterprise (SME)

Key players:

Some of the top key market players are
• Nasdaq Inc. (Israel)
• FIS (Fidelity National Information Services Inc.) (US)
• NICE Ltd (Israel)
• OneMarketData (US)
• ACA Compliance Group (US)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global trade surveillance systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America held the largest share of the market in 2020, and the region is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of trade surveillance systems by financial institutions in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

