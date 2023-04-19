Rewinding the Journey: We Are Now Shattered Legion

NFT Strategy Game The Land of Conquest Rebranded as Shattered Legion and its Token Ticker $SLG Sustains
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Land of Conquest, has undergone a complete rebranding, and it is now officially known as Shattered Legion. The new name reflects its commitment to providing players with the ultimate gaming experience, where they can replicate real-life situations and compete against other players or computers to achieve exciting forms of victory. The team is proud to continue using $SLG as the ticker for the Shattered Legion token.
Rebranded as Shattered Legion
The journey since its launch in 2022 has been incredibly fruitful. Land of Conquest achieved a major milestone by listing the $SLG token on the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange, which followed the IGO (Initial Game Offering) hosted by COCOS Launchpad. In July, it also successfully closed its first fundraising round led by Huobi Ventures, joined by other investors Mirana Ventures, PopFun, CCV, C2, New Start Ventures, NGC Ventures, K300 Venture, and CryptoPhd. These achievements have allowed the project to build a strong and dedicated community around the platform, and the game looks forward to continuing the journey toward success in the future.
Although the team has a strong commitment to the community to officially launch the project in April 2023, starting with the Open Beta Test, it decided to make a responsible decision: to embark on a comprehensive overhaul of its branding, design, and overall presentation. It carries confidence in the decision that the rebranded and redesigned game will exceed all expectations upon its relaunch.
The Land of Conquest Same is now Shattered Legion, as its token ticker $SLG which will perpetuate the same. Shattered Legion, shortened as SLG wants to prevail in its inherent meaning. SLG stands for Simulation Game - the ultimate gaming experience that lets you replicate situations from "real" life. Keeping with that inherent meaning, it intends to provide strategic gameplay as you compete against computers or other players to achieve exciting forms of victory.
It will be a full-scale overhaul of the project, the product, the ecosystem, and the community-building plan. Starting with a brand new website, SLG will reveal the following plans one by one.
Revamping Gameplay, Tokenomics, and More
Despite the challenges posed by the current macro environment, the team has shown resilience and commitment to their community by bringing out this high-quality update. While the project remains the ticker of $SLG, this revamp includes the introduction of a new tokenomic design and an upgrade of the NFT system that is more suited to in-game mechanics.
The new token plan also involves a more decentralized approach to managing the token, which will be enabled by a robust toolchain comprising smart contracts and other necessary technical components. This will enable us to better align the interests of token holders with the long-term success of the project, while also providing more transparency and control to the community.
Additionally, the game is exploring the possibility of migrating to another ecosystem, which would provide new opportunities and traction for the game. The team is actively researching new layer 1 or even layer 2 ecosystems to leverage new features, tools, and communities and expand its reach and increase user adoption.
Major moves are expected in the coming weeks, including the unveiling of a new website, the release of a new roadmap, closed beta test plans, and the disclosure of new tokenomics and gameplay upgrades. As an early player in Web3 MMO games, Shattered Legion will continue to bring novel elements into a post-apocalyptic wasteland and provide players with a more immersive and enjoyable environment.
