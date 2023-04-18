There were 2,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,873 in the last 365 days.
CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
John Gage, (531) 510-8529
Governor Pillen Extends Statewide Burn Ban
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen announced he is extending the statewide suspension of the authority of local fire chiefs to waive the open burning ban. The suspension is effective through midnight April 23, 2023 based on extreme dry and windy conditions that pose major fire risks. The Governor will be in consultation with fire and emergency officials to continually reassess the prohibition on open burns.
