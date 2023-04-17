Changes to act ensure every vote counts in provincial elections

CANADA, April 17 - Amendments to the Electoral Districts Act respond to the independent recommendations of the Electoral Boundaries Commission’s final report on electoral boundaries in B.C.

The commission recommends these changes in response to the province’s estimated population growth of 500,000 people since 2015 and projected population growth in urban areas.

Burnaby

There is a rapid rate of population growth in this area and two ridings are close to the top of the usual deviation range. The addition of a new riding will ensure room for growth in all ridings in the area by keeping populations balanced.

Langley

At 35% over the electoral quotient, Langley East is one of the most populous ridings in the province. Population growth is projected to continue in this area. A new riding will accommodate the current population and projected growth.

Surrey

The Surrey area currently consists of nine ridings and its population is growing quickly. At present, two of the ridings are significantly higher than the usual deviation range. The addition of a new electoral district in the centre of Surrey, as well as other adjustments, will address these deviations as well as ensure room for continued population growth.

Vancouver

The Vancouver area presently consists of 11 electoral districts, most of which have seen significant population growth over the past eight years. Some of the electoral districts are either close to or over the usual deviation range and the population of the area is projected to continue to grow. Creating a new riding in this area addresses these deviations and allows for continued growth.

Langford

The population of Langford has grown by approximately 32% over the past five years and is projected to continue growing rapidly. To address this, a new electoral district is being added whose boundaries follow the municipal boundaries of the city of Langford and the district of Highlands.

Kelowna

The three current Kelowna ridings are growing at nearly twice the provincial average. In addition, the populations of Kelowna West and Kelowna-Lake Country are above the usual deviation range. A new electoral district will address this.