Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2023

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") reports its consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (1Q23). Figures are unaudited and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").



Summary of Results 1Q23 vs. 1Q22

The sum of aeronautical and non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,477.4 million, or 29.4%. Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,327.3 million, or 38.7%.





Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,327.3 million, or 38.7%. Cost of services increased by Ps. 213.1 million, or 28.3% .





. Income from operations increased by Ps. 934.2 million, or 29.7% .





. EBITDA increased by Ps. 987.7 million, or 26.6% , an increase from Ps. 3,708.4 million in 1Q22 to Ps. 4,696.1 million in 1Q23. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 73.8% in 1Q22 to 72.3% in 1Q23.





, an increase from Ps. 3,708.4 million in 1Q22 to Ps. 4,696.1 million in 1Q23. EBITDA margin (excluding the effects of IFRIC-12) went from 73.8% in 1Q22 to 72.3% in 1Q23. Comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 91.1 million, or 4.1%, from an income of Ps. 2,240.9 million in 1Q22 to an income of Ps. 2,149.9 million in 1Q23.



Company’s Financial Position:

During 1Q23, results were significantly better than 1Q22, with an increase of 29.4% in aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues. The Company generated positive EBITDA of Ps. 4,696.1 million, an increase of 26.6% compared to 1Q22.

In 1Q23, the generation of positive net cash flow from operating activities continued for Ps. 4,045.7 million. The Company reported a financial position of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023, of Ps. 18,890.8 million. In 1Q23, the Company drawdown Ps. 1,000.0 million from a credit facility and issued long-term bond certificates worth Ps.5,400 million. The proceeds will be used to capital investments in the Mexican airports and to pay the bond certificate “GAP 20-2” maturing on June 22, 2023.

Passenger Traffic

During 1Q23, total passengers at the Company’s 14 airports increased by 3,011.5 thousand passengers, an increase of 23.9%, compared to 1Q22.

During 1Q23, the following new routes were opened:

Domestic:

Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Aeromexico Guadalajara Monterrey January 13, 2023 3 daily

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.



International:

Airline Departure Arrival Opening date Frequencies Flair Puerto Vallarta Abbotsford January 10, 2023 2 weekly Sun Country Puerto Vallarta Indiannapolis January 27, 2023 3 weekly Frontier Montego Bay St. Louis February 23, 2023 3 weekly Frontier Montego Bay Denver February 24, 2023 3 weekly Frontier Montego Bay Chicago - MDW February 25, 2023 1 weekly

Note: Frequencies can vary without prior notice.



Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 1Q22 1Q23 Change Guadalajara 2,360.4 2,958.8 25.4% Tijuana* 1,820.9 2,066.4 13.5% Los Cabos 512.8 670.6 30.8% Puerto Vallarta 498.8 639.7 28.2% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 0.0% Guanajuato 382.3 507.3 32.7% Hermosillo 383.2 474.0 23.7% Kingston 0.17 0.19 9.2% Mexicali 290.2 346.6 19.4% Morelia 147.6 186.8 26.6% La Paz 238.2 226.6 (4.9%) Aguascalientes 158.0 150.6 (4.6%) Los Mochis 96.1 94.3 (1.8%) Manzanillo 24.0 27.1 12.9% Total 6,912.7 8,348.9 20.8%

*Cross Border Xpress (CBX) users are classified as international passengers.



International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 1Q22 1Q23 Change Guadalajara 969.9 1,216.1 25.4% Tijuana* 923.2 1,047.6 13.5% Los Cabos 1,124.8 1,381.2 22.8% Puerto Vallarta 1,061.0 1,378.1 29.9% Montego Bay 928.1 1,351.0 45.6% Guanajuato 175.5 207.4 18.2% Hermosillo 18.6 19.1 2.5% Kingston 268.2 394.1 47.0% Mexicali 1.2 1.5 29.2% Morelia 116.3 151.5 30.3% La Paz 7.5 3.7 (50.7%) Aguascalientes 47.1 60.2 27.7% Los Mochis 1.7 1.8 1.2% Manzanillo 25.6 30.8 20.0% Total 5,668.7 7,244.1 27.8%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.



Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport 1Q22 1Q23 Change Guadalajara 3,330.3 4,174.9 25.4% Tijuana* 2,744.1 3,114.0 13.5% Los Cabos 1,637.6 2,051.8 25.3% Puerto Vallarta 1,559.8 2,017.8 29.4% Montego Bay 928.1 1,351.0 45.6% Guanajuato 557.9 714.7 28.1% Hermosillo 401.8 493.1 22.7% Kingston 268.3 394.3 46.9% Mexicali 291.4 348.1 19.5% Morelia 263.9 338.3 28.2% La Paz 245.6 230.3 (6.3%) Aguascalientes 205.1 210.8 2.8% Los Mochis 97.8 96.1 (1.8%) Manzanillo 49.6 57.9 16.6% Total 12,581.4 15,593.0 23.9%

*CBX users are classified as international passengers.



CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport 1Q22 1Q23 Change Tijuana 917.4 1,039.4 13.3%

Consolidated Results for the First Quarter of 2023 (in thousands of pesos):

1Q22 1Q23 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 3,854,232 5,028,675 30.5% Non-aeronautical services 1,167,912 1,470,883 25.9% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 990,454 1,840,362 85.8% Total revenues 6,012,599 8,339,920 38.7% Operating costs Costs of services: 753,524 966,638 28.3% Employee costs 288,518 396,934 37.6% Maintenance 125,030 145,667 16.5% Safety, security & insurance 126,174 167,478 32.7% Utilities 96,081 104,251 8.5% Other operating expenses 117,721 152,308 29.4% Technical assistance fees 174,146 222,238 27.6% Concession taxes 399,766 609,394 52.4% Depreciation and amortization 564,533 618,071 9.5% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 990,454 1,840,362 85.8% Other (income) (13,711) 5,144 (137.5%) Total operating costs 2,868,712 4,261,847 48.6% Income from operations 3,143,886 4,078,073 29.7% Financial Result (272,946) (674,299) 147.0% Income before income taxes 2,870,940 3,403,774 18.6% Income taxes (543,489) (838,542) 54.3% Net income 2,327,451 2,565,232 10.2% Currency translation effect (178,331) (432,775) 142.7% Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 91,752 17,173 (81.3%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 102 281 175.5% Comprehensive income 2,240,974 2,149,911 (4.1%) Non-controlling interest (19,026) (3,861) (79.7%) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 2,221,948 2,146,050 (3.4%) 1Q22 1Q23 Change EBITDA 3,708,419 4,696,144 26.6% Comprehensive income 2,240,974 2,149,911 (4.1%) Comprehensive income per share (pesos) 4.3896 4.2549 (3.1%) Comprehensive income per ADS (US dollars) 2.4353 2.3606 (3.1%) Operating income margin 52.3% 48.9% (6.5%) Operating income margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 62.6% 62.7% 0.2% EBITDA margin 61.7% 56.3% (8.7%) EBITDA margin (excluding IFRIC-12) 73.8% 72.3% (2.2%) Costs of services and improvements / total revenues 29.0% 33.7% 16.0% Cost of services / total revenues (excluding IFRIC-12) 15.0% 14.9% (0.9%)

- Net income and comprehensive income per share for 1Q23 were calculated based on 505,277,464 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and for 1Q22 were calculated based on 510,520,111 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022. U.S. dollar figures presented were converted from pesos to U.S. dollars at a rate of Ps. 18.0250 per U.S. dollar (the noon buying rate on March 31, 2023, as published by the U.S. Federal Reserve Board).



- For purposes of the consolidation of our Jamaican airports, the average three-month exchange rate of Ps. 18.7020 per U.S. dollar for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was used.

Revenues (1Q23 vs. 1Q22)

Aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 1,174.4 million, or 30.5%.

Non-aeronautical services revenues increased by Ps. 303.0 million, or 25.9%.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets increased by Ps. 849.9 million, or 85.8%.

Total revenues increased by Ps. 2,327.3 million, or 38.7%.

The change in aeronautical services revenues was primarily due to the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 994.1 million or 30.2% compared to 1Q22, mainly due to the 21.6% increase in passenger traffic and the adjustment in maximum rates because of inflation.



Revenues from Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 180.3 million, or 32.0%, compared to 1Q22. This was mainly due to the 45.9% increase in passenger traffic. During 1Q23, there was an 8.9% appreciation of the peso versus the U.S. dollar, compared to 1Q22, which went from an average exchange rate of Ps. 20.5229 in 1Q22 to Ps. 18.7020 in 1Q23, which represented a decrease in revenues in pesos.



was primarily due to the following factors:

The change in non-aeronautical services revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:



Revenues at our Mexican airports increased by Ps. 251.3 million, or 26.0%, compared to 1Q22. Revenues from businesses operated by third parties increased by Ps. 131.1 million, or 20.0%, mainly due to the passenger traffic recovery, the opening of new commercial spaces, and the renegotiation of contracts conditions. The business lines that grew the most were food and beverages, retail, leasing of spaces, car rentals, duty-free stores, and ground transportation, all of which increased by Ps. 128.9 million, or 23.9%. Revenues from businesses operated directly by us increased by Ps. 115.1 million, or 42.7%, while the recovery of costs increased by Ps. 5.1 million, or 12.3%.



Revenues from the Jamaican airports increased by Ps. 51.7 million, or 26.0%, compared to 1Q22. The business lines that grew the most were duty-free stores, retail, food and beverages, and leasing of spaces, all of which increased by Ps. 48.6 million, or 28.8%. Revenues in U.S. dollars increased by US$ 3.6 million, or 36.9%.



was primarily driven by the following factors:

1Q22 1Q23 Change Businesses operated by third parties: Duty-free 169,159 238,448 41.0% Food and beverage 161,984.1 194,585.2 20.1% Retail 134,444 171,134 27.3% Car rentals 129,819 143,408 10.5% Leasing of space 65,209 85,020 30.4% Time shares 61,182 57,364 (6.2%) Ground transportation 42,460 50,721 19.5% Other commercial revenues 48,521 43,711 (9.9%) Communications and financial services 25,478 29,613 16.2% Total 838,256 1,014,002 21.0% Businesses operated directly by us: Car parking 115,520 166,757 44.4% VIP lounges 80,435 106,045 31.8% Advertising 65,017 98,220 51.1% Convenience stores 15,314 26,628 73.9% Total 276,286 397,650 43.9% Recovery of costs 53,370 59,229 11.0% Total Non-aeronautical Revenues 1,167,912 1,470,883 25.9% Commercial Revenue 1,114,542 1,411,652 27%

Figures expressed in thousands of Mexican pesos.

Revenues from improvements to concession assets1



Revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) increased by Ps. 849.9 million, or 85.8%, compared to 1Q22. The change was composed of:

Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Mexican airports, which increased by Ps. 866.8 million, or 90.7%, due to increased investments under the Master Development Program for 2020-2024 period.



Improvements to concession assets at the Company’s Jamaican airports, which decreased Ps. 16.9 million, or 48.5%.



1 Revenues from improvements to concession assets are recognized in accordance with International Financial Reporting Interpretation Committee 12 “Service Concession Arrangements” (IFRIC 12). However, this recognition does not have a cash impact or impact on the Company’s operating results. Amounts included as a result of the recognition of IFRIC 12 are related to construction of infrastructure in each quarter to which the Company has committed. This is in accordance with the Company’s Master Development Programs in Mexico and Capital Development Programs in Jamaica. All margins and ratios calculated using “Total Revenues” include revenues from improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12), and, consequently, such margins and ratios may not be comparable to other ratios and margins, such as EBITDA margin, operating margin or other similar ratios that are calculated based on those results of the Company that do have a cash impact.

Total operating costs increased by Ps. 1,393.1 million, or 48.6%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to the increase from costs of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps. 849.9 million, or 85.8%, as well as an increase of Ps. 213.1 million, or 28.3%, in the cost of services, a combined increase of Ps. 257.7 million or 44.9%, in concession taxes and technical assistance fees, and a Ps. 53.5 million, or 9.5%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased Ps. 543.2 million, or 28.9%).

This increase in total operating costs was primarily due to the following factors:



Mexican airports:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 1,256.6 million, or 53.8%, compared to 1Q22, primarily due to a Ps. 866.8 million, or 90.7%, increase in the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), Ps. 223.8 million, or 39.3%, increase in the cost of services, a combined Ps. 105.4 million, or 27.9%, increase in technical assistance fees and concession taxes, and a Ps. 51.7 million, or 11.8%, increase in depreciation and amortization (excluding the cost of improvements to the concession assets (IFRIC-12), operating costs increased by Ps. 389.8 million or 28.2%).



The change in the cost of services at our Mexican airports during 1Q23 was mainly due to:

Employee costs increased Ps. 110.3 million, or 46.5%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to the hiring of 327 additional personnel during 2022 and during the 1Q23, as well as the adjustments in salaries and cost related to changes in Labor Law.

increased Ps. 110.3 million, or 46.5%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to the hiring of 327 additional personnel during 2022 and during the 1Q23, as well as the adjustments in salaries and cost related to changes in Labor Law. Other operating expenses increased Ps. 42.7 million, or 45.2%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 34.5 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, due to the increase in sales of these business lines, the increase in FBO services, professional fees, allowance for credit losses and travel expenses.

increased Ps. 42.7 million, or 45.2%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to a combined increase of Ps. 34.5 million in the cost of goods and services for our VIP lounges and convenience stores, due to the increase in sales of these business lines, the increase in FBO services, professional fees, allowance for credit losses and travel expenses. Safety, security, and insurance costs increased Ps. 36.8 million, or 39.9%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of additional operational areas.

increased Ps. 36.8 million, or 39.9%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to an increase in the number of security staff and the opening of additional operational areas. Maintenance costs increased by Ps. 17.3 million, or 17.9%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due the expansion of the terminal and airfield.

Jamaican Airport:

Operating costs increased by Ps. 136.6 million, or 25.7%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to a Ps. 152.3 million, or 77.9%, increase in concession taxes, offset by the decrease in the cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) by Ps.16.9 million, or 48.5% and the decrease in cost of services by Ps. 9.7 million, or 5.8%.



Operating income margin went from 52.3% in 1Q22 to 48.9% in 1Q23. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, operating income margin went from 62.6% in 1Q22 to 62.7% in 1Q23. Income from operations increased by Ps. 934.2 million, or 29.7%, compared to 1Q22.

EBITDA margin went from 61.7% in 1Q22 to 56.3% in 1Q23. Excluding the effects of IFRIC-12, EBITDA margin went from 73.8% in 1Q22 to 72.3% in 1Q23. The nominal value of EBITDA increased by Ps. 987.7 million, or 26.6%, compared to 1Q22.

Financial result increased by Ps. 401.4 million, or 147.0%, from a net expense of Ps. 272.9 million in 1Q22 to a net expense of Ps. 674.3 million in 1Q23. This change was mainly the result of:

Foreign exchange rate fluctuations, which went from an income of Ps. 52.7 million in 1Q22 to a loss of Ps. 166.9 million in 1Q23. This generated a foreign exchange loss of Ps. 219.7 million. This was mainly due to the appreciation of the peso. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 254.4 million, compared to 1Q22.





which went from an income of Ps. 52.7 million in 1Q22 to a loss of Ps. 166.9 million in 1Q23. This was mainly due to the appreciation of the peso. Currency translation effect income decreased Ps. 254.4 million, compared to 1Q22. Interest expenses increased by Ps. 336.9 million, or 71.2%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the drawdown of credit lines, as well as the increase in interest rates.





compared to 1Q22, mainly due to higher debt as a result of the issuance of long-term debt securities and the drawdown of credit lines, as well as the increase in interest rates. Interest income increased by Ps. 155.4 million, or 105.1%, compared to 1Q22, mainly due to an increase in the reference interest rates.



In 1Q23, comprehensive income decreased by Ps. 91.1 million, or 4.1%, compared to 1Q22. Income before taxes increased by Ps. 532.8 million, mainly due to the increase in traffic, the increase in maximum rates due to inflation and the commercial strategy. This growth generated an increase in income taxes of Ps. 295.1 million. However, net and comprehensive income decreased mainly due to the decrease of the effect of foreign currency translation in Ps. 254.4 million, and a decrease in cash flow hedges for Ps. 74.6 million.

During 1Q23, net income increased by Ps. 237.8 million, or 10.2%, compared to 1Q22. Income taxes increased by Ps. 219.0 million and the benefit for deferred taxes decreased by Ps. 76.1 million, mainly due to a decrease in the inflation rate, from 2.4% in 1Q22 to 1.7% in 1Q23.

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 increased by Ps. 9,649.3 million compared to March 31, 2022, primarily due to the following items: (i) a Ps. 5,965.3 million increase in net improvements to concession assets; and (ii) a Ps. 2,053.9 million combined increase in net machinery, equipment and leasehold improvements, and advances to suppliers, iii) a Ps. 1,991.0 million increase in cash and cash equivalents. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of Ps. 521.2 million in other current assets, among others.



Total liabilities as of March 31, 2023 increased by Ps. 9,841.5 million compared to March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to the following items: (i) issuance of Ps. 5,857.6 million (net) in long-term debt securities, (ii) Ps. 4,000.0 million in bank loans, and (iii) Ps. 204.6 million in income taxes payable. This increase was partially offset by decrease of: (i) Ps. 133.0 million in deferred taxes, among others.

Recent events

On March 28, 2023, the Mexican President presented to Congress an initiative to reform various federal laws. The bill provides, among others, additional grounds for the Mexican government to revoke concessions and permits. It also provides a mechanism to speed up private property expropriation by the state. It is unclear whether Congress will pass this bill and, if passed, the impact it could have on the Mexican economy and the Company's operations.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release contains references to EBITDA, a financial performance measure not recognized under IFRS and which does not purport to be an alternative to IFRS measures of operating performance or liquidity. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA, as these have limitations as analytical tools and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.



Exhibit A: Operating results by airport (in thousands of pesos):

Airport 1Q22 1Q23 Change Guadalajara Aeronautical services 979,945 1,309,231 33.6% Non-aeronautical services 205,437 241,673 17.6% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 499,974 828,734 65.8% Total Revenues 1,685,356 2,379,637 41.2% Operating income 820,131 1,123,113 36.9% EBITDA 936,874 1,235,564 31.9% Tijuana Aeronautical services 546,561 679,541 24.3% Non-aeronautical services 117,755 146,707 24.6% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 85,505 140,836 64.7% Total Revenues 749,822 967,085 29.0% Operating income 453,557 541,582 19.4% EBITDA 527,490 643,005 21.9% Los Cabos Aeronautical services 629,476 823,011 30.7% Non-aeronautical services 256,852 299,726 16.7% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 63,265 249,608 294.5% Total Revenues 949,594 1,372,345 44.5% Operating income 639,948 836,063 30.6% EBITDA 712,588 916,513 28.6% Puerto Vallarta Aeronautical services 596,139 804,261 34.9% Non-aeronautical services 127,934 158,232 23.7% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 199,303 403,557 102.5% Total Revenues 923,376 1,366,050 47.9% Operating income 557,296 718,247 28.9% EBITDA 603,020 775,255 28.6% Montego Bay Aeronautical services 386,822 505,146 30.6% Non-aeronautical services 153,952 198,700 29.1% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 34,808 15,189 (56.4%) Total Revenues 575,582 719,035 24.9% Operating income 244,395 310,620 27.1% EBITDA 367,917 430,936 17.1% Airport 1Q22 1Q23 Change Guanajuato Aeronautical services 160,220 213,890 33.5% Non-aeronautical services 37,041 41,891 13.1% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 10,647 70,722 564.3% Total Revenues 207,908 326,503 57.0% Operating income 128,468 175,196 36.4% EBITDA 148,455 198,017 33.4% Hermosillo Aeronautical services 92,890 116,585 25.5% Non-aeronautical services 15,645 20,429 30.6% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 16,897 14,439 (14.5%) Total Revenues 125,432 151,454 20.7% Operating income 54,588 67,930 24.4% EBITDA 75,709 92,087 21.6% Others (1) Aeronautical services 462,180 577,009 24.8% Non-aeronautical services 93,804 106,664 13.7% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 80,055 117,658 47.0% Total Revenues 636,041 801,331 26.0% Operating income 156,444 191,745 22.6% EBITDA 226,371 274,693 21.3% Total Aeronautical services 3,854,233 5,028,675 30.5% Non-aeronautical services 1,008,420 1,214,023 20.4% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC 12) 990,454 1,840,743 85.8% Total Revenues 5,853,107 8,083,440 38.1% Operating income 3,054,825 3,964,496 29.8% EBITDA 3,598,426 4,566,072 26.9%

(1) Others include the operating results of the Aguascalientes, La Paz, Los Mochis, Manzanillo, Mexicali, Morelia, and Kingston airports.



Exhibit B: Consolidated statement of financial position as of March 31 (in thousands of pesos):

2022 2023 Change % Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 16,899,886 18,890,873 1,990,987 11.8% Trade accounts receivable - Net 1,837,038 2,126,433 289,395 15.8% Other current assets 1,190,410 669,175 (521,235) (43.8%) Total current assets 19,927,334 21,686,481 1,759,147 8.8% Advanced payments to suppliers 1,001,256 2,553,050 1,551,794 155.0% Machinery, equipment and improvements to leased buildings - Net 3,292,806 3,794,895 502,089 15.2% Improvements to concession assets - Net 16,531,959 22,497,261 5,965,302 36.1% Airport concessions - Net 10,111,568 9,330,491 (781,077) (7.7%) Rights to use airport facilities - Net 1,190,057 1,116,660 (73,397) (6.2%) Deferred income taxes - Net 6,394,719 6,966,918 572,199 8.9% Other non-current assets 460,405 613,683 153,278 33.3% Total assets 58,910,104 68,559,439 9,649,335 16.4% Liabilities Current liabilities 6,161,952 6,544,718 382,766 6.2% Long-term liabilities 30,578,051 40,036,766 9,458,715 30.9% Total liabilities 36,740,003 46,581,483 9,841,480 26.8% Stockholders' Equity Common stock 170,381 8,197,536 8,027,155 4711.3% Legal reserve 1,592,551 34,076 (1,558,475) (97.9%) Net income 2,291,596 2,520,701 229,105 10.0% Retained earnings 13,925,092 9,187,596 (4,737,496) (34.0%) Reserve for share repurchase 5,531,292 2,499,473 (3,031,819) (54.8%) Repurchased shares (3,499,510) (1,999,987) 1,499,524 (42.8%) Foreign currency translation reserve 872,719 183,429 (689,290) (79.0%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net 5,313 14,295 8,982 (169.1%) Cash flow hedges- Net 121,421 147,796 26,375 (21.7%) Total controlling interest 21,010,855 20,784,915 (225,939) (1.1%) Non-controlling interest 1,159,246 1,193,040 33,794 2.9% Total stockholder's equity 22,170,101 21,977,955 (192,145) (0.9%) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 58,910,104 68,559,439 9,649,335 16.4%

Exhibit C: Consolidated statement of cash flows (in thousands of pesos):



GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO 1Q22 1Q23 Change Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income 2,327,450 2,565,232 10.2% Postemployment benefit costs 8,605 11,214 30.3% Allowance expected credit loss (1,684) 16,874 (1102.0%) Depreciation and amortization 564,533 618,071 9.5% Loss on sale of machinery, equipment and improvements to leased assets 290 10 96.6% Interest expense 475,407 820,331 72.6% Provisions 7,487 5,824 (22.2%) Income tax expense 543,489 838,542 54.3% Unrealized exchange loss (124,319) (163,987) 31.9% Net (gain) on derivative financial instruments (6,765) - (100.0%) 3,794,494 4,712,111 24.2% Changes in working capital: (Increase) decrease in Trade accounts receivable (121,464) 206,463 (270.0%) Recoverable tax on assets and other assets 125,736 105,397 (16.2%) Increase (decrease) Concession taxes payable (37,490) (5,510) (85.3%) Accounts payable (192,770) 122,542 (163.6%) Cash generated by operating activities 3,568,506 5,141,003 44.1% Income taxes paid (1,399,856) (1,095,292) (21.8%) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 2,168,650 4,045,711 86.6% Cash flows from investing activities: Machinery, equipment and improvements to concession assets (1,117,599) (2,876,987) 157.4% Cash flows from sales of machinery and equipment 107 568 430.8% Other investment activities (22,674) 11,491 (150.7%) Net cash used by investment activities (1,140,166) (2,864,928) 151.3% Cash flows from financing activities: Bond certificates issued 5,000,000 5,400,000 8.0% Bond certificates paid (1,500,000) - (100.0%) Bank loans paid (3,878,004) - (100.0%) Banks loans 3,872,783 1,000,000 (74.2%) Repurchase of shares (499,473) - (100.0%) Interest paid (360,255) (774,273) 114.9% Interest paid on lease (1,194) (1,248) 4.5% Payments of obligations for leasing (3,486) (4,161) 19.4% Net cash flows used in financing activities 2,630,371 5,620,318 113.7% Effects of exchange rate changes on cash held (91,845) (281,692) 206.7% Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,567,010 6,519,409 82.8% Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 13,332,877 12,371,464 (7.2%) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 16,899,886 18,890,873 11.8%

Exhibit D: Consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (in thousands of pesos):

1Q22 1Q23 Change Revenues Aeronautical services 3,854,232 5,028,675 30.5% Non-aeronautical services 1,167,912 1,470,883 25.9% Improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 990,454 1,840,362 85.8% Total revenues 6,012,598 8,339,920 38.7% Operating costs Costs of services: 753,524 966,638 28.3% Employee costs 288,518 396,934 37.6% Maintenance 125,030 145,667 16.5% Safety, security & insurance 126,174 167,478 32.7% Utilities 96,081 104,251 8.5% Other operating expenses 117,721 152,308 29.4% Technical assistance fees 174,146 222,238 27.6% Concession taxes 399,766 609,394 52.4% Depreciation and amortization 564,533 618,071 9.5% Cost of improvements to concession assets (IFRIC-12) 990,454 1,840,362 85.8% Other (income) (13,711) 5,144 (137.5%) Total operating costs 2,868,712 4,261,847 48.6% Income from operations 3,143,885 4,078,073 29.7% Financial Result (272,946) (674,299) 147.0% Income before income taxes 2,870,940 3,403,774 18.6% Income taxes (543,489) (838,542) 54.3% Net income 2,327,452 2,565,232 10.2% Currency translation effect (178,331) (432,775) 142.7% Cash flow hedges, net of income tax 91,752 17,173 (81.3%) Remeasurements of employee benefit – net income tax 102 281 (175.5%) Comprehensive income 2,240,974 2,149,911 (4.1%) Non-controlling interest (19,026) (3,861) (79.7%) Comprehensive income attributable to controlling interest 2,221,948 2,146,050 (3.4%)

The non-controlling interest corresponds to the 25.5% stake held in the Montego Bay airport by Vantage Airport Group Limited (“Vantage”).



Exhibit E: Consolidated stockholders’ equity (in thousands of pesos):

Common Stock Legal Reseve Reserve for Share Repurchase Repurchased Shares Retained Earnings Other

comprehensive income Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total

Stockholders' Equity Balance as of January 1, 2022 170,381 1,592,551 5,531,292 (3,000,036) 13,925,091 1,069,102 19,288,380 1,140,220 20,428,600 Repurchased share - - - (499,475) - - (499,475) - (499,475) Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 2,291,596 - 2,291,596 35,854 2,327,451 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (161,503) (161,503) (16,828) (178,331) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 102 102 - 102 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - 91,752 91,752 - 91,752 Balance as of March 31, 2022 170,381 1,592,551 5,531,292 (3,499,510) 16,216,687 999,453 21,010,853 1,159,246 22,170,101 Balance as of January 1, 2023 8,197,536 34,076 2,499,473 (1,999,987) 9,187,597 720,171 18,638,866 1,189,179 19,828,045 Comprehensive income: Net income - - - - 2,520,701 - 2,520,701 44,532 2,565,233 Foreign currency translation reserve - - - - - (392,104) (392,104) (40,671) (432,775) Remeasurements of employee benefit – Net - - - - - 281 281 - 281 Reserve for cash flow hedges – Net of income tax - - - - - 17,173 17,173 - 17,173 Balance as of March 31, 2023 8,197,536 34,076 2,499,473 (1,999,987) 11,708,298 345,521 20,784,915 1,193,040 21,977,955

For presentation purposes, the 25.5% stake in Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L. (“DCA”) held by Vantage appears in the Stockholders’ Equity of the Company as a non-controlling interest.

As a part of the adoption of IFRS, the effects of inflation on common stock recognized pursuant to Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) through December 31, 2007 were reclassified as retained earnings because accumulated inflation recognized under MFRS is not considered hyperinflationary according to IFRS. For Mexican legal and tax purposes, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., as an individual entity, will continue preparing separate financial information under MFRS. Therefore, for any transaction between the Company and its shareholders related to stockholders’ equity, the Company must take into consideration the accounting balances prepared under MFRS as an individual entity and determine the tax impact under tax laws applicable in Mexico, which requires the use of MFRS. For purposes of reporting to stock exchanges, the consolidated financial statements will continue to be prepared in accordance with IFRS, as issued by the IASB.

Exhibit F: Other operating data:

1Q22 1Q23 Change Total passengers 12,581.4 15,593.0 23.9% Total cargo volume (in WLUs) 626.8 632.4 0.9% Total WLUs 13,208.2 16,225.4 22.8% Aeronautical & non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 399.2 416.8 4.4% Aeronautical services per WLU (pesos) 291.8 309.9 6.2% Non aeronautical services per passenger (pesos) 92.8 94.3 1.6% Cost of services per WLU (pesos) 57.0 59.6 4.4%

WLU = Workload units represent passenger traffic plus cargo units (1 cargo unit = 100 kilograms of cargo).



