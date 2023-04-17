Prime Releases Inaugural 2022 Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia , April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime”, or the “Company”) (TSX.V: PRYM, OTCQX: PRMNF, Frankfurt: O4V3) announces the publication of its sustainability report (“2022 Report”) for the period ending December 31, 2022.



Chief Executive Office Daniel Kunz commented, “We are pleased to publish our 2022 Report, marking an important milestone for Prime. The long-term sustainability of our business depends on balancing the enormous benefits that mining provides its local communities with good stewardship and safeguarding of people and the environment. As the 2022 Report demonstrates, our operations are aligned with best governance, environmental and social practices. We welcome the opportunity to inform our shareholders and other interested stakeholders about our commitment to sustainability, leadership, respect for the environment and mutually beneficial partnerships with the communities where we work.”

Achievements to-date include quantitative disclosure reporting, materiality assessments, corporate policies strengthening, and employee training programs, project improvements to water and roads, and other local advances. The 2022 Report is available on Prime’s website under the following link: https://primeminingcorp.ca/sustainability/#esgreport.

About Prime Mining Corp.

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project. The company has a well-planned capital structure with significant management team and insider ownership.

Forward Looking Information

