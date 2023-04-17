Submit Release
Six Flags Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation SIX today announced it will release first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 8, 2023. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-833-629-0614 in the United States or +1-412-317-9257 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

