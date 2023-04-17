April 2023 Monthly Bulletin

On April 5, Daniel Quach joined the DFPI as Chief Information Officer, based out of the San Francisco office.

Daniel has more than 20 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) management. He joins the DFPI from his current position as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the City and County of San Francisco (CCSF) Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing where he was instrumental in building IT infrastructure for a newly created department from the ground up.

Prior to the Department of Homelessness, Daniel served as CIO for the CCSF Assessor-Recorder’s Office, where he was awarded the SPUR (SF Bay Area Planning and Urban Research Association) Good Government Award by the late Mayor Edwin M. Lee. Before joining CCSF, Daniel served as CIO for the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and as an IT Operations Manager for the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR).

Daniel holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a master’s degree in business administration and taxation from San Francisco State University. He is also a Microsoft Certified System Engineer and successfully completed a Cyberterrorism Defense training program sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security.