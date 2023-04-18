“Buried Memories”: A Compelling New Novel by Scott A. Pellerito

LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In his debut novel, “Buried Memories,” author Scott A. Pellerito takes readers on a thrilling journey through the life of protagonist Sam Macaluso as he works to achieve his dream of joining the military. The book is a patriotic tribute to the sacrifices and dedication of our nation’s servicemen and women and is sure to resonate with readers of all ages and backgrounds.
Pellerito, a patriotic individual who has a deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by those who serve our country, has crafted a story that is both compelling and thought-provoking. The book delves into the process of Sam getting into the military and how the experience changes him. Pellerito creates a sense of mystery and intrigue throughout the novel, keeping readers guessing until the very end.
The book is a thick plot with many layers and twists. Avid readers will love “Buried Memories” for its well-crafted story and complex characters. Pellerito’s writing is both journalistic and creative, making the book a must-read for anyone who loves a good mystery.
“Buried Memories” is a patriotic and compelling novel that is sure to be a hit with readers. This book is specially written for all the dreamers who dared to defy the odds, for those who faced struggles head-on and never gave up. The tireless efforts put in by our brave men and women in the United States Military, the determination to push through the toughest of times. This book stands as a testament to those unwavering spirits.
The author admires and idolizes the services of courage, bravery, and perseverance and wants to acknowledge the efforts of all patriotic individuals as they approach retirement.
About the Author:
Scott A. Pellerito is a debut author who has a deep appreciation for the sacrifices made by those who serve our country. He has crafted a story that is both compelling and thought-provoking, delving into the process of getting into the military and how the experience changes a person.
