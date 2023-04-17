Senior Official for Global Women’s Issues Fotovat Travels to the United Kingdom

Senior Official to the Secretary of State in the Office of Global Women’s Issues Katrina Fotovat will visit Belfast from April 16–19. Senior Official Fotovat will engage with a wide range of stakeholders including government officials, civil society, women entrepreneurs, and youth on women’s economic security; and Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) issues. Her trip follows President Biden’s and Secretary Blinken’s travel to Belfast on April 11–12 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and underscores U.S. support for advancing economic prosperity in Northern Ireland.

On April 18 in Belfast, Senior Official Fotovat will join women business leaders at the “Women in Business – International Voice of Leadership” Conference, highlighting the importance of women’s leadership and women’s economic security in Northern Ireland and across the globe. Later that day, she will speak on the importance of women’s and youth voices in peace and security decision-making at a panel for students and young people on “What Peace Means to Me,” an event organized by Politics in Action as part of Queen’s University Belfast’s Agreement 25 Conference.