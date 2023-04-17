Rakovina Therapeutics to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19, 2023

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 1:10pm Eastern standard time.

Rakovina Therapeutics' presentation will take place immediately following the Company’s presentation of new data regarding the development of it’s lead kt-3000 series drug development program at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Rakovina invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive on-line presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference to learn more about the company and its pipeline of cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response inhibitor technologies.

Rakovina Therapeutics’ management will deliver a brief update on the Company’s progress and then be available for questions and discussions with conference participants.

Rakovina Therapeutics will be presenting at 1:10PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1595546&tp_key=ee5b7cb23b&sti=rkv

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response (DDR) technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

