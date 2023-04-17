M&J Roofing emerges as the top-rated roofing company in South Jersey, Camden County and Atlantic County

Turnersville, NJ - April 17, 2023 - M&J Roofing, a family-owned roofing company with over 17 years of experience in the roofing industry, has emerged as the leading and top-rated roofing company in South Jersey, Camden County, and Atlantic County. Since its inception in 2018, the company has completed over 900 residential and commercial roofing projects in the South Jersey and Philadelphia areas. M&J Roofing's superior craftsmanship, coupled with its exceptional customer service, has earned them rave reviews and accolades from satisfied customers.

According to Mike Iannelli, co-owner of M&J Roofing, "Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the highest quality roofing services at affordable prices. We are committed to using only the best materials and providing exceptional customer service to every customer.”

M&J Roofing's commitment to using only the best materials is reflected in their use of GAF-certified Timberline HD shingles, which come with a 50-year product warranty and a range of colors for homeowners to choose from. The company is also GAF Factory-Certified, which means they are licensed and insured to offer these products and warranties.

In addition to their commitment to using superior materials, M&J Roofing's installation process is unparalleled. They provide roof deck protection with GAF Deck Armor, which provides protection from wind-driven rain and trapped moisture. They also use a leak barrier, starter strip shingles, Cobra attic ventilation, and ridge cap shingles to ensure a long-lasting and durable roof.

M&J Roofing's exceptional roofing services have earned them recognition from House & Home magazine, which featured the company in 2020. Since then, they have experienced record growth and have become the go-to roofing company in South Jersey, Camden County, and Atlantic County.

Apart from their exceptional roofing services, M&J Roofing is also committed to giving back to the local community. Mike Iannelli serves on the board of trustees for the Gloucester Township Stallions Midget Football Association, while co-owner Adam Wingate was recently sworn in on the Harrison Township Committee and serves as the public safety liaison for the township. M&J Roofing's name recognition and commitment to serving the community is an integral part of the company's culture and values.

“As the leading roofing company in South Jersey, Camden County, and Atlantic County, M&J Roofing is committed to providing exceptional roofing services and unparalleled customer service to every customer.” Mike Iannelli added in.

For more information about M&J Roofing, visit their website at https://www.mjroofingllc.com

OFFICE LOCATION

Media Contact

M&J Roofing

Mike Iannelli

(856) 997-2470

4171 Route 42 Building A 2nd Floor

Turnersville

New Jersey 08012

United States