TierOne to Showcase Edge Authority™ 3.0 at Asia Tech x Singapore 2023

The TierOne Edge Authority™ 3.0 will be featured at the CommunicAsia segment, one of the leading industry events of ATXSG, Asia’s largest ICT stage. It accelerates the 5G transformation and provides private 5G opportunities for communication service providers. Its vendor-agnostic, automated orchestration solution allows for seamless management of Open RAN and Virtualized RAN infrastructure on any commercial off-the-shelf computing platform.
Don't miss the opportunity to see the TierOne Edge Authority™ 3.0 in action if you are attending Asia's largest ICT event. Schedule a meeting with our team at the event to learn more about how this innovation can empower Communications Service Providers to modernize and automate their operational and business support systems for rapid fulfillment and accurate assurance of enterprise customer services.
About TIERONE OSS Technologies Inc.
TierOne’s customers span Fortune 500 companies and more from around the globe. TierOne empowers Communications Service Providers to modernize and automate operational and business support systems to enable rapid fulfillment and accurate assurance of enterprise customer services. Through our industry-leading patented technologies, standards-based ecosystem and intelligent business automation, TierOne helps Communications Service Providers to reduce risk, cut costs, and improve customer services.
