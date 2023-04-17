Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of DraftKings, Inc. Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 25, 2023

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who acquired non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) from DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or the “Company”) during the period from August 11, 2021 through the present (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 8, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



DraftKings Inc. operates as a daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period: (1) DraftKings sold unregistered securities to investors; (2) DraftKings ensured that money stayed on DraftKings’ private and exclusively controlled marketplace, propping up the market for and overall valuation of DraftKings’ NFTs; and (3) as a result of DraftKings’ issuance, promotion, and sale of unregistered securities, investors have suffered significant damages.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this lawsuit and how it might affect your rights

