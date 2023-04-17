Dorel Incurs Network Security Incident

There were 2,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,751 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced that it recently experienced a network security incident resulting in an unauthorized third-party gaining access to certain of Dorel’s systems.
Upon discovery of the network security incident on March 29, 2023, Dorel immediately implemented countermeasures with the assistance of leading industry experts and other advisors. Dorel took proactive measures to secure its business operations, including taking certain systems and services offline. While the network security incident caused temporary disruption to parts of Dorel’s business operations, Dorel’s systems are contained, and our services are operational.
Dorel believes that the timing of this incident will result in a reduction in the first quarter 2023 revenues of an estimated US$12.0 to US$15.0 million, of which Dorel expects the majority to be recouped in the second quarter. The negative impact on net income for the first quarter is expected to be between US$4.0 to US$5.0 million, which is made up principally of margin on these lost revenues.
Dorel will release first quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel’s strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Safety 1st and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as BebeConfort, Cosco, Mother’s Choice and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.6 billion and employs approximately 4,000 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements included in this press release, including statements relating to the network security incident described above, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the macro-economic environment, including the duration and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to control resurgences and new variants worldwide and other recent macro-economic events and conditions, including inflationary pressures, changes in consumer spending, exchange rate fluctuations and increases in interest rates on the Company’s business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.
Forward-looking statements made in this press release, including those relating to the network security incident described above, are based on a number of assumptions that the Company believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include:
These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.
The Company cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that the Company currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition, or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.
CONTACTS:
Saint Victor Investments Inc
Rick Leckner
514-245-9232
Dorel Industries Inc.
Jeffrey Schwartz
514-934-3034