North American Construction Group Ltd. First Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

ACHESON, Alberta, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG" or "the Company") (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).



The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll free: 1-888-396-8049

Conference ID: 75191345

A replay will be available through June 1, 2023, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-877-674-7070

Conference ID: 75191345

Playback Passcode: 191345

A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the company’s website at www.nacg.ca/presentations/

The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1607732&tp_key=27a03bf677

A replay will be available until June 1, 2023, using the link provided.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource, and infrastructure construction markets.

