Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,636 in the last 365 days.

Merit Resource Services – Recovery For All

Merit Resources

Carf Accredited Badge

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Resources is a drug and rehabilitation center that helps patients through outpatient and telehealth services with Alcohol and Drug Treatment, Relapse Prevention and Continuing Recovery, Addiction Treatment for Adults and Adolescents. Employee Assistant Programs, Alcohol Drug Information, Deferred Prosecution Evaluations.

With offices across Central Washington – Ellensburg, Yakima, Wapato, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Kennewick, Pasco.


MERIT provides outpatient drug and alcohol treatment services in Ellensburg, Yakima, Sunnyside, Wapato, Toppenish, Pasco, and Kennewick. Our Washington State-approved, CARF-accredited agency offers confidential substance abuse help. We’ve been providing high-quality, low-cost addiction services for Central Washington residents since 1979.

Merit Resource Services provides a number of outpatient treatment modalities, including intensive outpatient (iop), outpatient (op), relapse prevention, family programs, assessment and education. We also offer services in English and Spanish at all seven locations! Treatment services are client-centered, client-involved and individualized utilizing current and proven strategies and programs. Most services occur either in group therapy or during individual sessions. Some services are provided in specific family sessions. Merit has several evidence based practices programs and promising practices, including:
1. Moral Recognition Therapy (MRT)
2. Anger Management
3. 12-Step Facilitation Therapy
4. Cannabis Youth Treatment
5. White Bison
6. Matric Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for Stimulant Abuse
7. Family Matrix Education Manual
8. Certified Mental Health Provider

CARF accreditation is a public seal of trust and commitment to quality based on internationally accepted standards. Achieving this accreditation demonstrates Merit Resource Service’s commitment to exceptional, behavioral healthcare. Our organization receiving the highest level of CARF accreditation has undergone a detailed peer-review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors, during an on-site visit, our commitment to providing programs and services of the highest quality.

MERIT provides outpatient drug and alcohol treatment services in Ellensburg, Yakima, Sunnyside, Wapato, Toppenish, Pasco, and Kennewick. Our Washington State-approved, CARF-accredited agency offers confidential substance abuse help. We’ve been providing high-quality, low-cost addiction services for Central Washington residents since 1979.

Merit Resources
Merit Resource Services
+1 509-837-7700
lolivares@meritresources.org

You just read:

Merit Resource Services – Recovery For All

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more