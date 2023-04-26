Merit Resource Services – Recovery For All
WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Merit Resources is a drug and rehabilitation center that helps patients through outpatient and telehealth services with Alcohol and Drug Treatment, Relapse Prevention and Continuing Recovery, Addiction Treatment for Adults and Adolescents. Employee Assistant Programs, Alcohol Drug Information, Deferred Prosecution Evaluations.
With offices across Central Washington – Ellensburg, Yakima, Wapato, Toppenish, Sunnyside, Kennewick, Pasco.
MERIT provides outpatient drug and alcohol treatment services in Ellensburg, Yakima, Sunnyside, Wapato, Toppenish, Pasco, and Kennewick. Our Washington State-approved, CARF-accredited agency offers confidential substance abuse help. We’ve been providing high-quality, low-cost addiction services for Central Washington residents since 1979.
Merit Resource Services provides a number of outpatient treatment modalities, including intensive outpatient (iop), outpatient (op), relapse prevention, family programs, assessment and education. We also offer services in English and Spanish at all seven locations! Treatment services are client-centered, client-involved and individualized utilizing current and proven strategies and programs. Most services occur either in group therapy or during individual sessions. Some services are provided in specific family sessions. Merit has several evidence based practices programs and promising practices, including:
1. Moral Recognition Therapy (MRT)
2. Anger Management
3. 12-Step Facilitation Therapy
4. Cannabis Youth Treatment
5. White Bison
6. Matric Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) for Stimulant Abuse
7. Family Matrix Education Manual
8. Certified Mental Health Provider
CARF accreditation is a public seal of trust and commitment to quality based on internationally accepted standards. Achieving this accreditation demonstrates Merit Resource Service’s commitment to exceptional, behavioral healthcare. Our organization receiving the highest level of CARF accreditation has undergone a detailed peer-review process and has demonstrated to a team of surveyors, during an on-site visit, our commitment to providing programs and services of the highest quality.
