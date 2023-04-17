Myeloid Therapeutics Presents Late-Breaking Data on Multiple Platforms at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting

There were 2,336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,681 in the last 365 days.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myeloid Therapeutics, Inc. ("Myeloid"), a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company, today announced its presentation of two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held in Orlando, Florida.
"At AACR 2023, we are pleased to present late-breaking research on our in vivo engineering capabilities and clinical data from our Phase I IMAGINE study of MT-101 in PTCL patients," said Daniel Getts, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Myeloid. "These data demonstrate the power of myeloid cells to orchestrate broad immune responses. We look forward to advancing our platform and expanding our clinical portfolio of in vivo programming candidates and ATAK™ CAR cell therapy candidates."
Details of the poster presentations are below:
Title: "In vivo delivery of novel CD89 fusion receptor to myeloid cells by mRNA activates anti-tumor immunity"
Session: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 1
Session Date and Time: Sunday April 16, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Poster Section 35
Poster Board Number: 19
Abstract Presentation Number: LB027
Abstract Highlights:
Title: "Initial Preclinical and Clinical Experience of Autologous Engineered Monocytes in T cell Lymphoma Patients"
Session Category: Clinical Trials
Session: Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress
Session Date and Time: Monday April 17, 2023, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Poster Section 46
Poster Board Number: 19
Published Abstract Number: CT131
Abstract Highlights:
Abstracts and full session details can be accessed through the AACR meeting planner: AACR Annual Meeting 2023 | Meetings | AACR.
About Myeloid's ATAK™ CAR receptors and in vivo mRNA Programming
Myeloid's novel class of CARs, known as ATAK™ Receptors, combine tumor recognition with multiple proprietary innate-immune signaling domains. Myeloid scientists have screened multiple unexplored combinations of innate-immune signals and uncovered optimal multi-signal pathways. The combination of cancer recognition binders with these novel intracellular signaling domains allows myeloid cells to be reprogrammed with previously unexplored combinations of immune signals, leading to tumor killing and broad systemic anti-tumor responses.
Myeloid's novel in vivo engineering platform specifically targets and activates myeloid cells to elicit broader anti-tumor adaptive immunity. Through this approach, Myeloid demonstrates that delivery of lipid-nanoparticles (LNPs) encapsulating mRNA results in selective uptake and expression by myeloid cells in vivo, leading to potent tumor killing in multiple cold tumor models. These data demonstrate the potential for Myeloid's technology to program cells directly in vivo.
About Myeloid Therapeutics
Myeloid Therapeutics is a clinical stage mRNA-immunotherapy company developing novel therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Integrating the fields of RNA, immunology and medicine, the Company's proprietary platform provides clinical solutions by matching therapeutic modalities to disease conditions, including use of autologous cell therapies, in vivo cell programming using mRNA, RNA-based gene-editing using RetroT™ and multi-targeted biologics. For more information, visit https://www.myeloidtx.com/.
Investor and Media Contact
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
Amy@juniper-point.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myeloid-therapeutics-presents-late-breaking-data-on-multiple-platforms-at-the-american-association-for-cancer-research-aacr-2023-annual-meeting-301799318.html
SOURCE Myeloid Therapeutics