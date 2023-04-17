Momentus to Bring In-Space Infrastructure Expertise to 2023 Space Symposium

Momentus Inc. MNTS ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that offers orbital transportation and in-space infrastructure services, will be attending Space Symposium 2023, April 17-20, at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"The Momentus team is ready to meet and exceed the demands of both commercial and government space customers and we are confident that our technology solutions will provide competitive advantages ranging from zero Delta-V and hosted payloads to custom orbital delivery services," said Momentus Chief Commercial Officer Chris Kinman. "We are fast, agile, innovative and affordable, and look forward to helping our customers meet their mission objectives.

Momentus business development and supply chain executives are available to meet April 17-20. Email sales@Momentus.space to schedule a meeting.

Momentus Chief Legal Officer Paul Ney will also represent Momentus in a formal speaking role at the event as a participant on the General Counsels Forum at 2:45 p.m. MT on Monday, April 17. The forum will feature General Counsels from government agencies and space companies who will address a variety of important and current issues from IP to deals and contracting issues.

More about Momentus:

Momentus Has Flight Heritage with Three Service Vehicles on Orbit

The Company launched its inaugural mission, Vigoride-3, in May 2022 and deployed eight satellites to orbit from Vigoride and a third-party deployer. The Vigoride-5 spacecraft, launched in January, is providing hosted payload support for Caltech's Space-based Solar Power Project payload and deploying a satellite with the Qosmosys Zeus-1 payload. Vigoride-6, launched April 14 on the SpaceX Transporter-7 mission, will deliver two satellites to a custom orbit for the NASA LLITED mission and carry the following commercial payloads: REVELA payload for ARCA Dynamics, the VIREO CubeSat for C3S LLC., the DISCO-1 CubeSat for Aarhus University, and the IRIS-C payload for an Asian customer booked through ISILAUNCH.

Momentus Successfully Testing Pioneering Propulsion System

Momentus recently announced two significant developments in its goal to commercialize a Microwave Electrothermal Thruster propulsion system that uses water as a propellant. The Company announced the MET successfully completed initial in-space testing and provided an update to share that on-orbit testing of MET is continuing and that the system has completed more than a dozen test firings ranging from 30 seconds up to five minutes – the expected range for Momentus standard missions. The Vigoride OSV's Attitude Control and Reaction Control Systems also use water as a propellant and were recently tested and fully commissioned. With its water-based propulsion systems, Momentus aims to offer cost-effective, efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly propulsion to meet the demands for in-space transportation and infrastructure services.

Momentus Continues to Innovate

The Vigoride-6 mission is carrying a Momentus designed and developed payload called the TApe Spring Solar Array (TASSA). The technology features large sheets of flexible solar cells bonded to tape springs. To stow, they are tightly coiled around a mandrel. After launch, motors unroll the mandrel, deploying the solar array. Momentus aims to drive down vehicle production costs and streamline on-orbit operations, while reducing the cost of power for the satellite, with this technology once operational.

Momentus Looking to Serve Department of Defense

Momentus is strategically positioned to support certain mission objectives of the United States Space Force and other USG agencies with its products and services from low-Earth orbit to other orbits along the Cislunar Highway. The Momentus team has an established framework in place to rapidly respond to national security objectives that are necessary to meet future threats. Momentus will continue to innovate and develop new responsive space technologies to include a Rendezvous & Proximity Operations demonstration payload in October 2023. The affordable OSV platform is ideal for helping to get payloads to space rapidly and addressing some of the USG's most challenging threats. Momentus continues to iterate and improve its OSV platform that will enhance dynamic space mobility and operations.

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system.

Forward-Looking Statements

