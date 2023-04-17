Reverend Samson’s Prison Sentence

Submit Release
We join the international community in condemning the sentencing of Reverend Dr. Hkalam Samson and call for his immediate and unconditional release.  On April 7, the Myitkyina Prison in Burma’s Kachin State sentenced Dr. Samson to six years in prison on military-led, manufactured charges of terrorism, unlawful association, and inciting opposition to the regime in Burma.  Burma’s brutal military regime has targeted Rev. Dr. Samson, a prominent, well-respected religious figure, for his courageous work, including advocating for freedom of religion or belief.  Reverend Dr. Samson has devoted his pastoral career to supporting peace efforts, drug eradication, advocating for justice and equality for Kachin Christians and throughout Burma, and facilitating the safe and voluntary return of more than 100,000 displaced Kachin people to their homes.  We urge the regime to cease its unconscionable repression against religious actors, communities, and houses of worship in Burma and end the violence.

