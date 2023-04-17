Next Generation Sequencing Market: Revolutionizing Genomic Analysis - Next Generation Sequencing

The global next generation sequencing market size is projected to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the field of genomics by enabling the analysis of genetic material at unprecedented speed and depth. NGS, also known as high-throughput sequencing, refers to a set of technologies that allow for the simultaneous sequencing of multiple DNA or RNA molecules, providing a comprehensive view of genetic information. The global next generation sequencing market size accounted for $6,598.62 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

NGS has many advantages over traditional sequencing methods, such as Sanger sequencing. NGS is faster, more accurate, and more cost-effective, making it possible to analyze entire genomes or transcriptomes in a single run. Additionally, NGS can detect genetic variations, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and structural variations, that may be missed by other methods.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

BGI Group,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Illumina Inc,

Precigen Inc.,

(Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH),

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.,

PerkinElmer, Inc.,

PierianDx Inc.,

Qiagen N.V., and

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

NGS has numerous applications in research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine. In research, NGS can be used to study genetic diseases, identify biomarkers, and study the microbiome. In clinical diagnostics, NGS can be used to diagnose genetic disorders, detect cancer mutations, and monitor treatment response. In personalized medicine, NGS can be used to tailor treatments to an individual's genetic makeup, improving efficacy and reducing side effects.

NGS has also enabled the emergence of new fields, such as metagenomics and epigenomics. Metagenomics allows for the study of entire microbial communities, providing insights into microbial diversity and function. Epigenomics allows for the study of changes in gene expression, which can have important implications for disease development and progression.

In conclusion, NGS has revolutionized the field of genomics, providing a powerful tool for the analysis of genetic material. The speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness of NGS have opened up new possibilities in research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine, paving the way for a more comprehensive understanding of genetic diseases and new approaches to treatment.

