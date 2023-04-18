Securitybricks Earns FedRAMP Third Party Organization Assessment (3PAO) Status

This accreditation enables Securitybricks to validate that service providers have implemented the required cloud security measures to protect government data.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Securitybricks announced today that it has earned accreditation as a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This accreditation authorizes Securitybricks to assess and certify cybersecurity controls for Cloud Service Providers looking to do business with any of 400+ US Federal agencies.
To earn the 3PAO accreditation, Securitybricks completed a comprehensive assessment conducted, over a span of 2 years, by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), the FedRAMP 3PAO accreditation body to verify technical competence and quality management compliance to ISO/IEC 17020:202 standard.
Securitybricks will leverage its domain expertise in cloud security and control compliance, and its thorough understanding of NIST 800-53 control requirements to provide a suite of approved 3PAO services. In addition, Securitybricks has developed an automation approach that can shorten a CSP’s FedRAMP readiness timelines and reduce certification costs by 40%.
“FedRAMP is the first step in Securitybricks’ commitment to the Public Sector market. President Biden signed the FedRAMP Authorization Act in Dec. 2022, that aims to facilitate and accelerate secure cloud adoption by providing defined security authorizations, which opens the federal market to CSP’s of all sizes…” stated Raj Raghavan, CEO of Securitybricks.
About Securitybricks, Inc.
Securitybricks, Inc., a firm focused on cloud security and compliance. Based in the U.S., its team members all US Citizens, including military veterans, have over 15+ years’ experience in implementing cybersecurity and regulatory compliance controls. https://securitybricks.io/.
About FedRAMP
The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a United States federal government-wide compliance program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. All Cloud Service Providers seeking to offer services to the Federal government are required to be assessed by a 3PAO.
Learn more about how Securitybricks can help you achieve FedRAMP Compliance at the FedRAMP Marketplace here.
Katalin Pesti
Securitybricks, Inc.
3PAO@securitybricks.io
