Clearway Energy, Inc. Appoints Sarah Rubenstein as Chief Financial Officer

"After an extensive external and internal search, Clearway’s Board and I are excited to have Sarah become Clearway’s CFO. In my thirteen years knowing Sarah at Clearway and its predecessor company, she has demonstrated in-depth expertise of complex accounting and financial reporting matters in the power sector as well as being a key leader in the buildout of the accounting team that’s been foundational to Clearway’s success since its IPO in 2013,” said Mr. Sotos. “Under her leadership in the CFO role, I continue to have the utmost confidence in Clearway’s ability to execute on its long-term growth objectives.”

Prior to her appointment as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rubenstein served as Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company since January 2022, Vice President and Controller from November 2020 through December 2021, and Assistant Controller since August 2018. Immediately prior to that she was Director of Accounting Research and Financial Reporting at NRG Energy, Inc. from August 2012 through August 2018. Rubenstein’s prior roles include Director of Finance at EPV Solar, Inc. and Senior Director of Financial Reporting at Warner Music Group. Ms. Rubenstein began her career as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

About Clearway Energy, Inc.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is one of the largest renewable energy owners in the US with over 5,500 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. The Company's over 8,000 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of environmentally-sound, highly efficient natural gas generation facilities. Through this environmentally-sound diversified and primarily contracted portfolio, Clearway Energy endeavors to provide its investors with stable and growing dividend income. Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Class C and Class A common stock are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols CWEN and CWEN.A, respectively. Clearway Energy, Inc. is sponsored by its controlling investor, Clearway Energy Group LLC. For more information, visit investor.clearwayenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “should,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “guidance,” “believe” and similar terms. Although Clearway Energy, Inc. believes that the expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially.

