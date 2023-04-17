SoldierStrong To Donate 30th Robotic Exoskeleton To Help Veterans Take Next Steps Forward

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoldierStrong will donate a robotic exoskeleton to the VA Augusta HealthCare System in Augusta, Ga., later this month, marking the 30th such donation in 10 years as the national nonprofit continues to fulfill its mission to help injured veterans take their next steps forward in life, chairman and co-founder Chris Meek announced today.



Robotic exoskeletons, dubbed the “SoldierSuit” by SoldierStrong, aid in the rehabilitation of veterans who have spinal or traumatic brain injuries and can help a paralyzed person stand and walk again while using the device. The VA Augusta HealthCare System will host a donation ceremony, with a live demo of the technology, at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 26 at its downtown campus at 950 15th Street.

SoldierStrong purchased the Ekso Indego Therapy device from Ekso Bionics , an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use.

“We are honored to be joining forces with Ekso Bionics to provide revolutionary technologies and innovative advancements to improve the lives of veterans and their families at no cost,” Meek said. “The Ekso Indego Therapy will bring much needed rehabilitation support to our valued veterans within their homes enabling them to achieve mobility freedom that they deserve.”

He continued, “SoldierStrong is proud of the legacy we have created in the last 10 years of delivering exoskeleton devices to the veteran community. We are continually inspired by the outpouring of support we receive from supporters, partners, the VA, clinicians and physicians, and, most importantly, veterans from across the country. We fundamentally believe that the work we carry out is not only life-changing to individual veterans and their families but that it helps to fulfill the obligation that all Americans share to support military members and veterans.”

Robert Reeder, associate director at the Augusta VA Medical Center, said the donation “will transform the lives of our Veterans in both the home and community settings.”

“These clinically proven robotic exoskeleton devices enable our nation’s heroes to stand and walk again. The lightweight, modular design and slim profile are compatible with most wheelchairs which makes it a game changer for a lot of paralyzed or disabled veterans,” Reeder said.

Ekso Indego Therapy is a customizable and FDA-cleared lower-limb powered exoskeleton worn around the waist and legs that enables individuals paralyzed from certain spinal cord injuries and stroke to stand and walk. It also gives clinicians the ability to provide highly individualized gait therapy. SoldierStrong is currently the only non-profit with a mission to deliver the Ekso Indego Therapy to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country.

SoldierStrong’s mission is to provide revolutionary medical technology, innovative advancements and educational opportunities to veterans as they strive to take their next steps forward in life. Since its inception in the wake of the tragic events of 9/11, SoldierStrong has donated more than $5.4 million in revolutionary medical technologies to help injured veterans.

Media interested in learning more about the ceremony or the exoskeleton’s use at VA Augusta’s Spinal Cord Injury Unit can contact Will Martin, VA Augusta Chief of Public Affairs, at William.Martin6@va.gov . Media interested in learning more about the work carried out by SoldierStrong can contact Eric Woolson at ewsoolson@theconceptworks.com .

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women continue moving in the only direction they should know - forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes toward support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life. Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit http://www.soldierstrong.org/

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

VA Augusta Health Care System

The VA Augusta Health Care System provides outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research. Its five locations serve northeast Georgia and western South Carolina. The Charlie Norwood Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Downtown Augusta provides primary care and specialty health services, including mental health services, physical therapy and rehabilitation, spinal cord injury treatment, and more. Other facilities in the system include the Augusta VA Medical Center – Uptown and three community-based outpatient clinics in Athens and Statesboro, Georgia; and Aiken, South Carolina. For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/augusta-health-care/

CONTACT: (706) 733-0188 ext. 31733 (VA)

ERIC WOOLSON (SoldierStrong)

(515) 681-3967