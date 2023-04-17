Medical Logistics Management, Inc. Renews NAAMTA Global Medical Transport Accreditation
NAAMTA Accreditation means we have cutting edge policies, a safety program that exceeds industry standards and we demonstrate that we follow them.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, U.S.A., April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Logistics Management, Inc dba AirEvac International, a provider of safe and reliable medical transport has been awarded renewed NAAMTA Global Medical Transport Accreditation.
NAAMTA Auditors completed a systematic audit of company policies and procedures, safety and quality management processes, medical personnel and policies, aviation and maintenance personnel and policies, associated equipment, training, and facilities. The audit verified compliance through employee interviews, process reviews, and on-site evaluations, all of which were conducted using ISO 9001:2015 auditing guidelines.
NAAMTA Global accreditation is based on standards of excellence that focus on the fundamental elements of medical transport and incorporate the principles of transport safety and quality management.
Nancy Purcell, NAAMTA Global Director of Clinical Operations said, “AirEvac International exemplifies the goals accreditation brings to the medical transport industry—high operational safety and an increase to the quality of patient care. The strong relationship between NAAMTA and AirEvac reflects the core goals and values of the NAAMTA Global in providing lifesaving excellence.”
Company owner Ruben Mendoza is extremely proud of AirEvac International and all those who work there. "NAAMTA Accreditation means we have cutting edge policies, a safety program that exceeds industry standards and we demonstrate that we follow them," says Mendoza.
“The AirEvac International transport team is absolutely committed to providing the best air ambulance service possible to its patients and clients. Maintaining our Accreditation and the diligence required to accomplish that, is just one example of our commitment."
AirEvac International renews its position as a valued NAAMTA Global Alliance member. NAAMTA Alliance members are held in high esteem for meeting stringent requirements that define and influence transport operational excellence. The NAAMTA Alliance unifies accredited organizations in the vanguard of continuous improvement in the medical transport industry.
About NAAMTA
NAAMTA Global is an accreditation standard-bearer for the medical transport industry, offering procedures that include guidelines for developing a system focused on transport safety, patient care, quality management, and continuous improvement.
NAAMTA is recognized world-wide for its ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification and the implementation of quality practices in its accreditation program. NAAMTA’s certified quality management system is audited annually by PRI Registrar, which is an ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board-approved Registrar accredited to certify organizations to a variety of management systems including ISO 9001.
NAAMTA has successfully made great strides in identifying key best practices to improve the standard of performance among EMS providers at the national and global levels.
Through a dynamic approach to auditing and a vast array of web-based reporting and learning tools for members, NAAMTA Global distinguishes itself as an accreditation source focused on providing services to their members and works toward the improvement of medical transportation practices.
About AirEvac International
AirEvac International offers the highest quality of medical transportation care by combining the best medical resources and most efficient response times. As a direct service provider of bedside-to-bedside critical care, AirEvac provides repatriation for patients in North America as well as coordination of emergency evacuation throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America.
