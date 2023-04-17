Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Size, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The rising need for food preservation and increasing awareness among the health-conscious population is driving the demand of the market.

Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Size – USD 565.09 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Advancements in the biopharmaceutical industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent estimate by Emergen Research, the global market for fermented foods and ingredients would be valued USD 875.21 billion by 2027. This market is expanding as a result of the growing need for food preservation. Over the projected period, the demand for components and food products made from fermented organisms is anticipated to increase due to rising health consciousness among the populace and their changing dietary habits.

The use of fermented components in processed food and beverages has increased as a result of developments in the food and beverage sector. The industry has expanded as a result of rising consumer demand for wholesome food and drink items. Over the course of the projected period, advancements in the biopharmaceutical sector are anticipated to drive the market's growth. Growing innovations and the introduction of newly improved products by established and rising market players are accelerating market expansion on a global scale.

The report contains updated information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and acts as an accurate analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Fermented Food and Ingredients market. The report draws attention to the COVID-19 impact on the market and its crucial segments. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains. The report further provides a future impact assessment of the Fermented Food and Ingredients market concerning COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Cargill and DSM entered into a joint venture in November 2019. Given the rising demand for low-calorie food and beverages among the population, they began producing EverSweetTM stevia sweetener on a commercial scale through their joint venture.

In 2019, the segment of fermented beverages retained the biggest market share with 38.2%. The demand for the fermented ingredients is anticipated to rise as the popularity of fermented beverages like beer rises.

Over the projection period, amino acids are expected to expand at the quickest CAGR of 6.6%. The demand for amino acids in the manufacturing of fermented components has increased because to the growing preference for high-protein diets among the populace.

As supermarkets and hypermarkets account for more than half of all sales in emerging countries, they held the biggest market share in 2019.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key participants include I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Angel Yeast Co. Limited, BASF SE, Lonza, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Danone, CHR. Hansen A/S and Evonik Industries, among others.

Target Audience of the Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market on the basis of Food Type. Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and region:

Food Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fermented Dairy Products

Fermented Beverages

Fermented Confectionary & Bakery Products

Fermented Vegetable Products

Ingredient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organic Acids

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Industrial Enzymes

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Stores

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Others

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Fermented Food and Ingredients market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

