(Video) More protests erupt in Iran over the regime’s ongoing chemical gas attacks
Iran’s nationwide uprising is witnessing its 213th day on Sunday as public anger is escalating to dangerous levels for the ruling mullahs in response to regime operatives launching even more chemical gas attacks targeting innocent schoolgirls.
Parents in the city of Shahin Shahr in Isfahan, central Iran, took to the streets on Saturday following a recent wave of poisonings and chemical gas attacks against several schools in this city alone. Other cities, also reported chemical attacks by the regime.
People throughout Iran continue to specifically hold the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for shooting the peaceful protesters in their rallies.
Members of MEK Resistance Units inside Iran began marching in the streets of four different areas of Tehran and the cities of Shiraz, Bandar Abbas, Hamadan, and Chalus to protest and chant anti-regime slogans against the ruling theocracy.
A large crowd of protesters was seen demonstrating against these horrific attacks and chanting anti-regime slogans, including: “Down with the dictator!”
Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.
Members of MEK Resistance Units inside Iran began marching in the streets of four different areas of Tehran and the cities of Shiraz, Bandar Abbas, Hamadan, and Chalus to protest and chant anti-regime slogans against the ruling theocracy. Their slogans included:
“Poisonings should be responded to with measures against the mullahs’ regime!” “Down with the oppressor, be it the Shah or [Khamene]!”
“Freedom will come with the motto of ‘we can and we must!’” “Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi!” “Down with Khamenei! Hail to Rajavi!”
“The world should know that Massoud Rajavi is our leader!” “The National Liberation Army of Iran is our final response [to the regime]!”
“Khamenei, you murderer! We will bury you!” “We are the MEK, and we are in a struggle against the [mullahs’ regime]!”
“We swear on the blood of our compatriots that we will stand to the end!” “The MEK is present in every street and alley!” “With or without the hijab, we are heading for a revolution!”
“No to monarchism! No to [mullahs’ regime]! Democracy and equality!” “No to the crown! No to the turban! The mullahs’ time is up!”
“Poverty! Corruption! High prices! We will fight to overthrow the regime!”
Regime operatives launched a chemical gas attack targeting the all-girls Setayesh High School in Tehran’s Persian Gulf district on Sunday morning. A number of students are in dire condition. School officials were keeping the kids inside, according to reports. Similar gas attacks and poisonings are being reported from other cities, including:
• The Qassem Soleimani School in the Shahin Villa district of Karaj, west of Tehran
• The Taravat School and “23 Tir” school in Urmia, northwest Iran, left at least 40 students ill and hospitalized.
• The Me’raj High School in Ardabil, northwest Iran
• The Tolu Eslam High School in Tehran
• The Yas Nabi High School in Qazvin, northwest Iran
• The all-girls Naseri School in Harsin, western Iran
• The all-girls Nazem Elementary/Kindergarten School in the Ekbatan district of Tehran.
Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), President-elect Maryam Rajavi condemned the regime’s ongoing chemical gas attacks targeting schools across the country.
“The continued poisoning of female students in Tehran, Karaj, Islamshahr, Baharestan, Shiraz, Ardabil, Urmia, Qazvin, Babolsar, and other cities is a heinous and systematic crime carried out on Khamenei’s order to prevent an outbreak of another uprising.
I call on the international community to take urgent action to end this humanitarian tragedy. I urge the International Fact-Finding Mission to conduct a comprehensive and independent investigation,” the NCRI President-elect explained.
Locals in the Shahrak-e Bagheri district began chanting anti-regime slogans, including:
“Down with Khamenei!” “Down with the child-killing regime!” “Down with Khamenei, the murderer!”
Retirees and pensioners, along with workers of the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Company, are protesting their poor living conditions due to the regime’s destructive policies. This gathering was held in Shush, southwest Iran, on Sunday.
Similar rallies were held in the cities of Ahvaz, Shushtar, Isfahan, Kermanshah, and Babol.
Retired steelworkers held a gathering protesting their poor living conditions and regime officials’ refusal to address their demands. This rally was held in the western districts of Alborz Province, located west of the country’s capital Tehran.
Pensioners and retirees are among the worst-hit segments of Iran’s society. They depend on government stipends to make ends meet, but the regime has refused to increase their pensions in correspondence with growing inflation and the depreciation of the national currency.
The government has long provided many hollow promises of increasing pensions. It was also supposed to settle unpaid pensions remaining from previous years. So far, it has yet to deliver on both demands.
Interestingly, the regime’s own media reported that The Social Security Investment Company (SHASTA), the financial institution that is supposed to fund retirees, has seen a significant increase in its profits in the past years.
However, these profits have yet to materialize in the lives of pensioners and retirees.
Nurses and medical staff from across the city of Qom in central Iran rallied outside the Qom University of Medical Sciences on Sunday protesting their economic woes and demanding answers from regime officials.
Students of Social Sciences at the University of Tehran began protesting the regime’s increasingly oppressive hijab regulations on Sunday. Similar protest rallies were reported in other cities, including Rasht.
Parents and locals in the city of Shahin Shahr in Isfahan Province, central Iran, took to the streets on Saturday protesting the recent wave of chemical gas attacks by regime operatives targeting innocent schoolgirls in this and other cities across the country.
A large crowd of protesters was seen demonstrating against these horrific attacks and chanting anti-regime slogans, including:
“Down with the dictator!” “Down with the child-killing regime!” “So many years of crimes! Down with the mullahs’ regime!”
Regime officials in Shahin Shahr quickly dispatched security forces to the streets to prevent the rally from expanding and more people from joining the protesters’ ranks. The mullahs’ oppressive forces attacked the demonstrators and resorted to launching tear gas to disperse the crowd of peaceful demonstrators.
Reports from the cities of Sanandaj, Mahabad, Izeh, and Sarpol Zahab on Saturday showed that regime operatives relaunched their chemical gas attacks against innocent schoolchildren.
The all-girls Sherafat and Khadijeh schools in Sanandaj; the all-girls Shafei School in Mahabad; and the all-girls Kowsar and Parvin Etesami high schools in Izeh were attacked today with chemical gasses, among others. In all cases, many students were poisoned and a number of them were in need of medical care.
People in different cities were also holding gatherings on Saturday to voice their grievances, especially over the country’s nosediving economy thanks to the regime’s incompetence and rampant corruption.
• Nurses and medical staff of the Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences in Sanandaj rallied outside the provincial governor’s office protesting their economic woes and demanding answers.
• Workers of a petrochemical plant in Dasht Abbas of Ilam Province, and contract workers of a refinery in Dehloran, also in Ilam Province, were protesting today and demanding their delayed paychecks and bonuses.
• Villagers near the city of Tonekabon in Mazandaran Province, northern Iran, scuffled with regime officials and authorities who sought to present a forged document and confiscate a large number of the villagers’ lands. Local activists are reporting that regime security forces opened fire on the villagers, leaving at least three people killed and several others injured.
• A group of taxi drivers held a gathering outside the City Council of Naqadeh, northwest Iran, protesting the lack of insurance coverage, low gasoline rations, and poor state services.
The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.
She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.
