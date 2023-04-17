Charleston-Based Digital Marketing Agency Celebrates a Decade in Business

The team at Results Driven Marketing Janeene High, Founder & CEO MJ and Jake, Janeene's babies as pictured when RDM began, showing us just how far we've come.

Results Driven Marketing is a leading digital marketing agency in Charleston, SC, that specializes in Turning Clicks Into Clients.®

We are so excited about hitting our 10-year mark. We wouldn't be where we are today without this talented team of creative and analytical marketing gurus.” — Janeene High

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Results Driven Marketing, an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Charleston, South Carolina, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. It has been a decade since the agency began offering marketing services to clients on April 18, 2013, when CEO and founder Janeene High's dream of starting her own successful full-service digital marketing company came true.

The company was launched in 2013 by Janeene in the back room of her Philadelphia home. Since then, the company has grown from just Janeene to a team of ten digital marketing professionals and growing who call Results Driven Marketing home. When the company first began offering services to small businesses in the Philadelphia area, there were just three clients that Janeene herself managed. In 2023, Janeene, who was recently named one of the Top 5 Women Entrepreneurs to Watch this year, and her hand-picked team of ten will offer services to more than 45 clients at nearly 80 individual locations across the United States, a number that is projected to keep growing at a rapid rate. She states of her team’s success, “We are so excited about hitting our 10-year mark. We wouldn't be where we are today without this talented team of creative and analytical marketing gurus.”

Results Driven Marketing is a full-service marketing agency that offers many services to its clients, such as search engine optimization, pay-per-click marketing (Google Ads), Facebook and Instagram ads, organic social media marketing, call monitoring and call tracking services, PR and press releases, online reputation management, geofencing, display marketing, and more. With these services, the team at Results Driven Marketing creates a unique marketing plan for each individual client to ensure the best results for their business needs. RDM stands by its slogan, "Turning Clicks Into Clients®," and its track record of producing proven results is notable. For RDM, overall client satisfaction and customer service are the most important elements, which set them apart from the competition.

Innovation is an important part of the philosophy at RDM. Recently, the company has created its own service called Careology to increase new business leads and recruitment for its clients. This email marketing and text-based service has proven exceedingly effective, and RDM couldn’t be more proud to add it to its extensive menu of services. Janeene knows that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for digital marketing, and by offering such a wide range of services, the marketing plans can be made to fit each client's needs and modified to get the best results.

The RDM team enjoys the work they do each day, and each team member gets immense satisfaction from the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of their clients, primarily small business owners. Part of what makes RDM stand out from other agencies is that the team always goes the extra mile for every client and understands that collaboration is key to their success. Janeene sets the example, and working for an innovator like her is inspiring. With a significant emphasis on proven, tangible results and customer service, RDM’s unprecedented client retention rate of 90% is exceptional.

Results Driven Marketing is an up-and-coming juggernaut in the digital marketing industry and looks forward to many more decades of helping businesses across the country achieve proven results with unparalleled customer service.