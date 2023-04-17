Winners of ENVO NEXT MOVE micro mobility design contest announced. 1st winner is an extraordinary versatile electric ATV

Envo Next Move design competition 2023 winners announcement
ENVO Next Move Competition Attracts Top Talent in Industrial Design, Winners Announced on April 15, 2023.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ENVO Drive Systems Inc. is thrilled to announce the winners of its annual ENVO Next Move Global Design Competition, a unique event focused on electric micro-mobility. The competition, which kicked off on October 11, 2022, attracted 382 entries from talented designers across 34 countries. Participants showcased their creativity and innovation, competing for recognition and cash prizes.
The top 50 designs, selected by ENVO's expert team, were announced on January 15, 2023. These finalists received exclusive design development guidance to enhance their projects further. After incorporating the expert suggestions, the finalists resubmitted their designs for evaluation by a panel of jurors. These jurors assessed each submission based on eight critical criteria, submitting their evaluations by March 20, 2023.
On March 25, 2023, the jurors convened to decide on the top 10 designs, highlighting the exceptional vision and ingenuity of the finalists. Today, we are delighted to announce the top 3 winners, who will receive cash prizes to celebrate their achievements. Congratulations to:
Alan Tam, the creative genius behind the C$5,000 Prize-winning extraordinary versatile electric ATV design.
Symon Meshoulam and Chen Rolburd,, the innovative mind earning the C$3,000 Prize.
Ondrej Adamec, the visionary talent taking home the C$2,000 Prize.
ENVO Next Move is a once-in-a-year global electric micro-mobility design competition, attracting industrial design experts worldwide. The competition aims to foster innovation in the micro-mobility sector and provide a platform for designers to showcase their talent. Those interested in participating in the 2023-2024 competition should mark their calendars for November 2023 and subscribe to the Next Move newsletter on the ENVO website to stay updated on upcoming events.
ENVO Drive Systems Inc. extends its heartfelt thanks to all participants for making the ENVO Next Move Global Design Competition an unforgettable event. The company looks forward to the next edition and continues to strengthen its commitment to fostering innovation in electric micro-mobility. ENVO is excited to see the industry's future growth, driven by the creativity and vision of these exceptional designers.
For more information about the ENVO Next Move Global Design Competition and to stay updated on future events, follow ENVO Drive Systems Inc. on social media and subscribe to the Next Move newsletter.
About ENVO Drive Systems Inc.: ENVO Drive Systems Inc. is a leading innovator in electric micro-mobility, committed to providing sustainable and efficient transportation solutions. The company's annual ENVO Next Move Global Design Competition showcases the brightest talent in industrial design and promotes creative solutions for the future of micro-mobility.
